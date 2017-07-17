New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Latest Report Claims All New iPhone Models Facing Production Delays
Reports of delays to Apple's upcoming iPhone line-up continued this week, with the Chinese-language Economic Daily News claiming on Monday that production of the so-called "iPhone 8" will not start until between November and December, with production of the more typical "S" cycle upgrades to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus also potentially facing delays.
According to the report, the flagship redesigned OLED iPhone will ship only in small volumes this year, because yield rates at the main manufacturing plants have still not reached the mass production stage.
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently published a report supporting claims that Apple will debut the OLED iPhone in September, but the device will face "severe supply shortages" for some time. Kuo believes that production ramp-up on the OLED iPhone model won't begin until as late as October-November, two months later than previous ramp-ups in August-September. Similar rumors have been circulated by Bloomberg, analysts from Barclays, and Brian White. Today's report is the most delayed 2017 timeframe for "iPhone 8" production we've seen so far.
Last week claims were also made that the software-side of things isn't going well for Apple either, with rumors that problems with the front-facing camera's 3D sensor could see the feature temporarily unavailable at launch. A purported wireless charging accessory for the iPhone is also thought to be coming later than originally planned.
As for the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch LCD iPhones that Apple is said to be launching alongside the OLED iPhone, volume production is now said to be entering "full swing" in August, which is one to two months later than the normal mass production schedule for Apple's iPhones.
(Via DigiTimes.)
Every year we hear this same report and Every year iPhone has been released at it's normal Date. This Report has never been true till date.
What we need is more part leaks.
... but like every year the North Pole facility and Apple's Elves will make it for the holidays.
Off topic, but does anyone else think the new iOS 11 dock for iPad (only the look, not function) will make its way into the new iPhone? Just makes sense due to the edge to edge display.
(Via DigiTimes ('http://www.digitimes.com/news/a20170717VL201.html').)
Let's say I wouldn't bet the house.
Omg all these dam iphone rumours has actually made me not care about it anymore so much hype for something no one knows about
