New Report Suggests Apple Could Delay 'iPhone 8' Launch to October or November
Apple could delay its rumored high-end iPhone with a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display until October or even November, according to a new report out on Wednesday.
In recent years, Apple has released its iPhone updates in September, but according to Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN), suppliers are encountering "technical issues" in the production of the upcoming "iPhone 8" because of differences in the display lamination process and challenges involved in integrating the 3D sensing front camera system.
The report tallies with a rumor that circulated last month suggesting the iPhone 8 may go on sale later than usual, due to the switch to an OLED display and the new technology needed. In such a scenario, the launch of an iPhone 7s and 7s Plus would go ahead in September as scheduled, with the higher-end iPhone 8 coming later in the year.
Such a staggered release would be highly untypical of Apple, and it's hard to imagine the company holding a September launch event for "S" cycle iPhones with no mention of the highly rumored OLED device. However, it is possible the higher-end phone could be revealed at the same time but launched in limited quantities or at a later date. Barclays analysts recently claimed that Apple will launch its "10th anniversary iPhone" in the usual September timeframe, albeit in short supply until a full stock arrives in the fourth quarter.
Earlier this week it was reported that Apple has placed an order for 70 million OLED panels from Samsung, anticipating high demand. Samsung is preparing to be able to produce up to 95 million panels in 2017, said the sources.
Market watchers are said to be analyzing the pull-in of orders for passive components from the iPhone's supply chain to see whether production of the new iPhone devices is on track, according to EDN. Apart from the edge-to-edge OLED display, the "iPhone 8" is expected to include wireless charging, no physical Home button, and perhaps 3D facial recognition and/or iris scanning. In addition, rumors suggest that Touch ID could be embedded in or under a True Tone display.
(Via DigiTimes.)
45 minutes ago at 03:58 am
Lol. EVERY year we hear this same report and the iPhone is released at the normal schedule.
39 minutes ago at 04:05 am
Hmm, if only they had a savvy supply-chain guy. Whatever happened to him?
49 minutes ago at 03:55 am
It's delayed already and it's not even out? Sounds like the Apple of late.
25 minutes ago at 04:19 am
I think it's a little childish that everyone expects Apple to have enough iPhones for everyone on launch day.Childish to expect a company to provide something they released :rolleyes:
Many other manufacturers have figured out that if they build more product prior the release day then people don't have to wait two months for it
Apple does it, as an artificial means to show how much the iPhones are in demand.
45 minutes ago at 03:59 am
Apple dodged a bullet* last year with the Galaxy Note 7... given the iPhone 7 wasn't a giant leap over the 6/6S. The Galaxy S8 looks amazing and along with the Pixel etc Apple can not afford any "technical issues" or delays with this year's iPhone.
* or should that be shrapnel
* or should that be shrapnel
43 minutes ago at 04:01 am
Everything about Apple is delays, delays and some more delays. Except emojis, of course. Still waiting for my airpods and everything else. Frustration already became normal. So sad.
46 minutes ago at 03:58 am
so basically pre order in september not get it till november
52 minutes ago at 03:51 am
People who feel it was too expensive now won't be able to get it in time. Too much too late.
22 minutes ago at 04:21 am
*YAWN*
The iPhone New Dance continues...
October, year before - "I can't wait to see what's happening next year!"
January, year of launch - "The iPhone New will read your mind!"
February, year of launch - "The iPhone New will be be able to find water in the Sahara!"
March, year of launch - "The iPhone New will launch and skip the standard #/#S cycle!"
April, year of launch - "The iPhone New cool feature list will be delayed until 20xx+2!"
June, year of launch - "LOOK WHAT I FOUND IN iOS X+1!!!! It'll have a screen that is 1 pixel wider and taller!"
July, year of launch - "Every detail of iPhone New is leaked."
August, year of launch - The rumor mill goes strangely quiet.
September, year of launch - "This is the most Awesomeist iPhone EVER!" - Tim Cook. "Why didn't it have a blood testing port for diabetics, like I read on MacRumors?" - Random person
October, year of launch - "I can't wait to see what's happening next year!"
The iPhone New Dance continues...
October, year before - "I can't wait to see what's happening next year!"
January, year of launch - "The iPhone New will read your mind!"
February, year of launch - "The iPhone New will be be able to find water in the Sahara!"
March, year of launch - "The iPhone New will launch and skip the standard #/#S cycle!"
April, year of launch - "The iPhone New cool feature list will be delayed until 20xx+2!"
June, year of launch - "LOOK WHAT I FOUND IN iOS X+1!!!! It'll have a screen that is 1 pixel wider and taller!"
July, year of launch - "Every detail of iPhone New is leaked."
August, year of launch - The rumor mill goes strangely quiet.
September, year of launch - "This is the most Awesomeist iPhone EVER!" - Tim Cook. "Why didn't it have a blood testing port for diabetics, like I read on MacRumors?" - Random person
October, year of launch - "I can't wait to see what's happening next year!"
32 minutes ago at 04:12 am
Lol. EVERY year we hear this same report and the iPhone is released at the normal schedule.... except for the white iPhone 4.... and then again the next year with both colors of the iPhone 4S
