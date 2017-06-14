New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Supplier Confirms New iPhone Models Will Be 'Waterproof' With Wireless Charging
"Assembly process for the previous generations of [iPhones] have not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing, and waterproof function will alter the assembly process a bit," [Robert] Hwang, [Wistron CEO], told reporters after the company's annual shareholders' meeting on Wednesday.Apple analysts Jeff Pu of Yuanta Investment Consulting and Arthur Liao of Fubon Securities claim Wistron is splitting orders for the upcoming 5.5-inch iPhone with a flat display with larger Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn, so it's likely that Wistron is referring to the so-called "iPhone 7s Plus."
Given the higher-end "iPhone 8" is expected to be a premium smartphone, positioned above the iPhone 7s Plus, that model will likely feature wireless charging and improved water resistance as well. That leaves the next 4.7-inch iPhone, which is already rumored to have wireless charging, and it's reasonable to assume the smaller model will have improved water resistance too.
iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models are already splash- and water-resistant with an IP67 rating, but Apple's fine print warns that "splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear." iPhone water damage is not covered by Apple's warranties.
Nevertheless, many iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users use their smartphones in the shower, for example, without issue.
A report earlier this year said Apple's next iPhone models will feature improved IP68-rated water resistance. In the IP68 rating, the "6" means the next iPhone would remain effectively dustproof, with "no ingress of dust" and "complete protection against contact," while the "8" means the device will be even more water resistant.
Samsung's Galaxy S8, which already has IP68-rated water resistance, is able to withstand 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.
Tag: nikkei.com
Top Rated Comments(View all)
It's obviously based off of the supplier's quotations.Nah he updated it, all is right in the world now.
[doublepost=1497458758][/doublepost]
The only people being baited into clicking are the insufferable pedants who feel they need to school everyone on the obvious fact that nothing is truely water "proof" if you take that word to the extreme of meaning water will never, under any circumstances, over all of geologic time, get into the housing.Buddy, it's not about me. It's about the thousands of other people who will take this as gospel and believe it. No need for an editor to post false articles. It's a word change that needed to happen, and it did. Now chill.
Joe,
You might want to change "waterproofing" to water resistant, which would be more apropos and accurate, given the content of your article.
"Given the higher-end "iPhone 8 ('//www.macrumors.com/roundup/iphone-8/')" is expected to be a premium smartphone, positioned above the iPhone 7s Plus, that model will likely feature wireless charging and improved waterproofing as well."
You're right. I changed "waterproofing" to "water resistance" in this particular sentence.
The title of the article seems in line with the quote from the supplier:
"Assembly process for the previous generations of [iPhones] have not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing, and waterproof function will alter the assembly process a bit," [Robert] Hwang, [Wistron CEO], told reporters after the company's annual shareholders' meeting on Wednesday.
For all other mentions of "waterproof," this is why.
Wow. It's not going to be waterproof. Change the ****ing title, stop click-baiting.
See above.
I kid! Hopefully.
The most eye-popping feature will be the price tag.And folks are always welcome to voice their displeasure with their pocketbooks.
It's nice to think that somebody at Apple was paid to splash water on iPhones in an aesthetically pleasing manner and photograph the results. They probably spent hours on this.
yes, my rolex is waterproofThere is no way your Rolex would withstand the pressure of 1000m of water. Therefore, its not "waterproof".
http://blog.kryton.com/2010/06/what-does-waterproof-mean/
"From a purely scientific point of view, it is correct to say that nothing is absolutely waterproof."
The most eye-popping feature will be the price tag.
My Jet Black iPhone 7+ was $969 + tax and my space black watch was $1100 + tax. You must not be familiar with Apple's pricing.
The most eye-popping feature will be the price tag.I suspect it might be $100 - $200 (at most) more than the top line model now. Not a huge increase (if true).
[ Read All Comments ]