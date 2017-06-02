Apple Music Marketing Exec Bozoma Saint John to Leave Company

Bozoma Saint John, Apple Music and iTunes head of Global Consumer Marketing, is planning to leave the company, reports Axios.
Saint John, also known as "Boz," joined Apple when the company acquired Beats Music in 2014. She came into the public spotlight at the 2016 Worldwide Developers Conference, where she demonstrated new Apple Music features on stage.
Since then, Saint John has spoken at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, starred in an Apple Music ad alongside Eddy Cue, Jimmy Iovine, and James Corden, and represented Apple Music in interviews along with Larry Jackson and Zane Lowe.
It is not clear where Saint John, who formerly worked at Pepsi, will be heading after she leaves Apple. Her reason for leaving is also unclear, with Apple declining to comment on the news.
