Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Quietly Updates AirPods Firmware to Version 3.5.1
Apple today quietly put out a firmware update for the AirPods, bumping the Bluetooth headphones from version 3.3.1 to 3.5.1, as spotted by a user on Reddit. The update to AirPods is automatic for any AirPods in their Charging Case and connected to a nearby iOS device. After making sure the AirPods are connected, users can check their current firmware version by going to the Settings app on iPhone > General > About > AirPods.
It's not clear what the 3.5.1 update covers due to its silent release and a lack of specific patch notes, but the AirPods have faced a number of complaints over the past few weeks that the new firmware version could potentially be addressing. Mainly, there have been a number of user complaints regarding battery drain issues with the AirPods and the Charging Case, as well as dropped Bluetooth connections when on phone calls on iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices.
AirPods launched in December to largely positive reviews from users praising their ease of connectivity with iOS devices, thanks to the W1 chip, as well as their sound quality. Since the launch, the AirPods have been hard to come by both online and in Apple retail stores, with current shipping estimates on Apple.com sitting at the six week mark, arriving mid-March if users order today.
It's not clear what the 3.5.1 update covers due to its silent release and a lack of specific patch notes, but the AirPods have faced a number of complaints over the past few weeks that the new firmware version could potentially be addressing. Mainly, there have been a number of user complaints regarding battery drain issues with the AirPods and the Charging Case, as well as dropped Bluetooth connections when on phone calls on iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices.
AirPods launched in December to largely positive reviews from users praising their ease of connectivity with iOS devices, thanks to the W1 chip, as well as their sound quality. Since the launch, the AirPods have been hard to come by both online and in Apple retail stores, with current shipping estimates on Apple.com sitting at the six week mark, arriving mid-March if users order today.
Tag: AirPods
Top Rated Comments(View all)
17 minutes ago at 06:57 am
Does this update fix them falling out of my ears?? Fingers crossed
21 minutes ago at 06:53 am
Gotta love a world where headphones and refrigerators need software updates.
22 minutes ago at 06:52 am
>The update to AirPods is automatic for any AirPods in their Charging Case and connected to a nearby iOS device.
When I put my AirPods in the charging case they disconnect from my iPhone. Still on 3.3.1
When I put my AirPods in the charging case they disconnect from my iPhone. Still on 3.3.1
10 minutes ago at 07:04 am
works better with mac nowNot for me. They connected a little faster, but audio is completely distorted.
Do you think having too many Bluetooth devices could be the issue? I have Magic KB, Mouse, and Trackpad all going.
14 minutes ago at 07:00 am
So now there is an OS in ear-pods, amazing
12 minutes ago at 07:02 am
So now there is an OS in ear-pods, amazing
That's actually a very good thing since they can fix any issues via firmware update such as this..
[ Read All Comments ]