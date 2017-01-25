Verizon Will Support Wi-Fi Calling on Other iCloud Devices on iOS 10.3

Wednesday January 25, 2017 7:37 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Verizon customers running the new iOS 10.3 beta have discovered that the carrier has added an option for Integrated Calling (Calls on Other Devices).

wi-fi-calling-other-devices
The feature enables iPhone users to make and receive Wi-Fi calls on other iCloud-connected devices, including the iPad, iPod touch, Apple Watch, and most 2012 or later Macs, even if the iPhone is turned off or not on the same Wi-Fi network. The devices must be signed into the same Apple ID used on the iPhone.

AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile already support Wi-Fi calling on supported iCloud-connected devices, so Verizon was the last holdout among the four major carriers in the United States. The feature is also supported by smaller U.S. carriers MetroPCS and Simple Mobile and by a few other carriers internationally.

Wi-Fi calling on other devices may not be live yet for all Verizon customers on iOS 10.3 beta, but it should be ready in time for the final version.

driceman
39 minutes ago at 07:54 am
Good to see Verizon is just now catching up to a feature T-Mobile customers have had for about four years.

As a former Verizon customer, they can tout their network all they like, but it doesn't change that I have 1 bar of coverage in my basement, regardless of whether I'm on Verizon or T-Mobile. Wi-Fi Calling is an essential feature and should be an industry standard, because as it turns out, a cell tower a few miles away can't get a good signal into people's basements. Cell networks are nice and all, but there's a reason most people still have home wi-fi, even if it means putting up with Comcast or Time Warner.
Böhme417
10 minutes ago at 08:23 am

How is the "best" network always the last one to all parties? Hahaha


That's precisely the reason they kept giving for not supporting these things. They like to tout the network is so good that these things aren't necessary. I remember reading that all the time when they were responding to questions about the lack of wifi calling. Our network is so great, it's unnecessary.

Of course, that's not what the customers often seem to think and want.
Cuban Missles
12 minutes ago at 08:21 am

Good to see Verizon is just now catching up to a feature T-Mobile customers have had for about four years.

As a former Verizon customer, they can tout their network all they like, but it doesn't change that I have 1 bar of coverage in my basement, regardless of whether I'm on Verizon or T-Mobile. Wi-Fi Calling is an essential feature and should be an industry standard, because as it turns out, a cell tower a few miles away can't get a good signal into people's basements. Cell networks are nice and all, but there's a reason most people still have home wi-fi, even if it means putting up with Comcast or Time Warner.

I use to have Comcrap and Time Waster. Now I have Fios by Verizon and am having a better experience. I agree with the Cell issues. I would love to use just my cell service and get rid of all physical lines connected to the house, but as you point out, signal strength is just one issue, data caps being the other.
