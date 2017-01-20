Best Buy Sale Includes Up to $300 Off Select MacBook and MacBook Pro Models

Best Buy today has begun a two-day sale that includes discounts on a collection of Apple products, including the 2016 Touch Bar MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro Without Touch Bar, 12-inch MacBook, MacBook Air, iPhone 7, and iPad mini 2.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and may earn commissions on purchases made through these links.
Touch Bar MacBook Pro
The retailer is offering the Touch Bar MacBook Pro at a discount of $100 on four models, but the 15-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro is not listed in Best Buy's sale.
- 13-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro Intel Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD in Silver - $1,699.99, $100 off
- 13-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro Intel Core i5/8GB Ram/256GB SSD in Space Gray - $1,699.99, $100 off
- 13-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro Intel Core i5/8GB Ram/512GB SSD in Silver - $1,899.99, $100 off
- 13-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro Intel Core i5/8GB Ram/512GB SSD in Space Gray - $1,899.99, $100 off
A collection of non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro models are also on sale this weekend at Best Buy, including $225 off the latest update to the laptop that launched alongside the Touch Bar models in October.
- 13-inch MacBook Pro Intel Core i5/8GB RAM/128GB SSD in Silver (2015) - $1,099.99, $200 off
- 13-inch MacBook Pro Intel Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD in Silver (2016) - $1,274.99, $225 off
- 13-inch MacBook Pro Intel Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD in Space Gray (2016) - $1,274.99, $225 off
- 15-inch MacBook Pro Intel Core i7/16GB RAM/256GB SSD in Silver (2015) - $1,799.99, $200 off
The biggest collection on sale for a single MacBook line this weekend is the 12-inch MacBook, which Best Buy is discounting by $300 on two separate builds in all colorways.
- 12-inch MacBook Intel Core M3/8GB RAM/256GB SSD in Rose Gold - $999.99, $300 off
- 12-inch MacBook Intel Core M3/8GB RAM/256GB SSD in Silver - $999.99, $300 off
- 12-inch MacBook Intel Core M3/8GB RAM/256GB SSD in Space Gray - $999.99, $300 off
- 12-inch MacBook Intel Core M3/8GB RAM/256GB SSD in Gold - $999.99, $300 off
- 12-inch MacBook Intel Core M5/8GB RAM/512GB SSD in Rose Gold - $1,299.99, $300 off
- 12-inch MacBook Intel Core M5/8GB RAM/512GB SSD in Silver - $1,299.99, $300 off
- 12-inch MacBook Intel Core M5/8GB RAM/512GB SSD in Space Gray - $1,299.99, $300 off
- 12-inch MacBook Intel Core M5/8GB RAM/512GB SSD in Gold - $1,299.99, $300 off
At the cheapest level of Best Buy's sale this weekend is the MacBook Air, which the retailer has reduced in price by $200 on two models.
- 13-inch MacBook Air Intel Core i5/8GB RAM/128GB SSD in Silver - $799.99, $200 off
- 13-inch MacBook Air Intel Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD in Silver - $999.99, $200 off
Rounding out all of the MacBook sales are discounts on the iPad mini 2 and iPhone 7. For the Wi-Fi only 32GB model of the iPad mini 2, users can pick up the tablet for $239.99, a $30 discount (Silver/White or Space Gray/Black).
When purchasing select iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models at Best Buy during the sale, as well as signing up for a monthly installment plan, users can also receive up to a $200 Best Buy gift card.
The amount for each specific iPhone 7 model is listed below:
- iPhone 7 32GB: $50 gift card
- iPhone 7 128GB: $100 gift card
- iPhone 7 256GB: $200 gift card
- iPhone 7 Plus 256GB: $100 gift card
Anyone who wants to take advantage of the sales happening at Best Buy has through Saturday, January 21 before the deals expire.
