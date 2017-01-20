Best Buy Sale Includes Up to $300 Off Select MacBook and MacBook Pro Models

Friday January 20, 2017 8:35 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy today has begun a two-day sale that includes discounts on a collection of Apple products, including the 2016 Touch Bar MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro Without Touch Bar, 12-inch MacBook, MacBook Air, iPhone 7, and iPad mini 2.

Touch Bar MacBook Pro

The retailer is offering the Touch Bar MacBook Pro at a discount of $100 on four models, but the 15-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro is not listed in Best Buy's sale.
MacBook Pro

A collection of non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro models are also on sale this weekend at Best Buy, including $225 off the latest update to the laptop that launched alongside the Touch Bar models in October.
12-Inch MacBook

The biggest collection on sale for a single MacBook line this weekend is the 12-inch MacBook, which Best Buy is discounting by $300 on two separate builds in all colorways.
MacBook Air

At the cheapest level of Best Buy's sale this weekend is the MacBook Air, which the retailer has reduced in price by $200 on two models.
iPhone 7 and iPad mini 2

Rounding out all of the MacBook sales are discounts on the iPad mini 2 and iPhone 7. For the Wi-Fi only 32GB model of the iPad mini 2, users can pick up the tablet for $239.99, a $30 discount (Silver/White or Space Gray/Black).

When purchasing select iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models at Best Buy during the sale, as well as signing up for a monthly installment plan, users can also receive up to a $200 Best Buy gift card.

The amount for each specific iPhone 7 model is listed below:
  • iPhone 7 32GB: $50 gift card
  • iPhone 7 128GB: $100 gift card
  • iPhone 7 256GB: $200 gift card
  • iPhone 7 Plus 256GB: $100 gift card
Check Best Buy's sale page for details on eligible carriers and colors.

Anyone who wants to take advantage of the sales happening at Best Buy has through Saturday, January 21 before the deals expire.

