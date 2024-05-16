iPhone 16 Pro Max Looks This Much Bigger Beside iPhone 15 Pro Max

This year's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to get a boost in overall size from 6.7-inches to 6.9-inches, and a new image gives us a good idea of how the current iPhone 15 Pro Max compares to what could be Apple's largest ever iPhone.



The image above, posted on X by Majin Bu, shows a dummy model representing the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max alongside an actual iPhone 15 Pro Max. Dummy units are designed to take the place of real devices for display or testing purposes, and therefore seek to match the dimensions and design changes of yet-to-be-released iPhones.

With the increase in size of Apple's larger premium model rumored to be in the region of 0.2 inches, the difference is visually noticeable, but whether it will be all that significant for users in real-world use is another question.

The smaller ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ is expected to increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches, and with both iPhone 16 Pro models expected to be larger, they are also expected to be taller and wider than the iPhone 15 Pro models. While thickness will remain the same, the weight is likely to increase slightly due to the larger size.

Note that Apple is also rumored to be using Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology for the iPhone 16 Pro models, which is expected to result in slimmer bezel sizes, subsequently allowing for more display space within the confines of those dimensions.

In addition, the iPhone 16 Pro's display could be up to 20% brighter for typical SDR content, featuring up to 1,200 nits of typical SDR brightness. Taken together, those changes could add up to a substantially improved screen viewing experience.

Meanwhile, the ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus are expected to stay at 6.1- and 6.7-inches like their predecessors. If Apple sticks to its typical annual iPhone launch timing, the iPhone 16 lineup will be released sometime around mid-September.