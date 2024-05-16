iPhone 16 Pro Max Looks This Much Bigger Beside iPhone 15 Pro Max

by

This year's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to get a boost in overall size from 6.7-inches to 6.9-inches, and a new image gives us a good idea of how the current iPhone 15 Pro Max compares to what could be Apple's largest ever iPhone.

iphone 15 pro max vs iphone 16 pro max
The image above, posted on X by Majin Bu, shows a dummy model representing the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max alongside an actual iPhone 15 Pro Max. Dummy units are designed to take the place of real devices for display or testing purposes, and therefore seek to match the dimensions and design changes of yet-to-be-released iPhones.

With the increase in size of Apple's larger premium model rumored to be in the region of 0.2 inches, the difference is visually noticeable, but whether it will be all that significant for users in real-world use is another question.

The smaller ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ is expected to increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches, and with both iPhone 16 Pro models expected to be larger, they are also expected to be taller and wider than the iPhone 15 Pro models. While thickness will remain the same, the weight is likely to increase slightly due to the larger size.

Note that Apple is also rumored to be using Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology for the iPhone 16 Pro models, which is expected to result in slimmer bezel sizes, subsequently allowing for more display space within the confines of those dimensions.

In addition, the iPhone 16 Pro's display could be up to 20% brighter for typical SDR content, featuring up to 1,200 nits of typical SDR brightness. Taken together, those changes could add up to a substantially improved screen viewing experience.

Meanwhile, the ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus are expected to stay at 6.1- and 6.7-inches like their predecessors. If Apple sticks to its typical annual iPhone launch timing, the iPhone 16 lineup will be released sometime around mid-September.

Top Rated Comments

User 6502 Avatar
User 6502
20 minutes ago at 04:56 am
It was already too big as it is… this makes it even worse :-/. Bring back the mini anche make it a pro phone.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
danny1305 Avatar
danny1305
10 minutes ago at 05:05 am

It was already too big as it is… this makes it even worse :-/. Bring back the mini anche make it a pro phone.
That’s why they sell several different sized iPhones. If it’s too big don’t get this one
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
purplerainpurplerain Avatar
purplerainpurplerain
17 minutes ago at 04:59 am
I can make my phone bigger than that by holding it one cm closer.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chiromac81 Avatar
Chiromac81
17 minutes ago at 04:59 am
Too big!

I've actually stopped using my 15 pro max and using my 12 pro because of size. I think the sweet spot will be when the 16 pro goes to 6.3 inches.

Too much wrist and elbow problems since using the phablet sized pro max
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Saturn1217 Avatar
Saturn1217
17 minutes ago at 04:59 am
I know most people don't like this. But I happen to be one who buys the Pro Max because I want a large phone. This size increase looks perfect to me. Glad to see the phone is getting wider and not just taller.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
augustrushrox Avatar
augustrushrox
8 minutes ago at 05:07 am


Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

