iPhone Emulators on the App Store: Game Boy, N64, PS1, PSP, and More

by

In April, Apple updated its guidelines to allow retro game emulators on the App Store, and several popular emulators have already been released.

Delta Hands On Feature
The emulators released so far allow iPhone users to play games released for older consoles from Nintendo, Sony, SEGA, Atari, and others.

A list of some popular emulators available on the App Store so far follows.

Released

Delta

Delta Emulator Pokemon Gen 3 Feature
Delta is a well-polished emulator for several Nintendo consoles, with beautiful on-screen controller skins, support for a wide range of physical controllers, and more. Developed by Riley Testut, Delta is the successor to the GBA4iOS emulator.

Supported Devices:

  • iPhone

iPad support is coming soon.

Supported Consoles:

  • Game Boy (all models)
  • Nintendo DS
  • Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)
  • Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES)
  • Nintendo 64 (N64)

RetroArch

RetroArch Sonic iOS Feature
RetroArch is a frontend that provides all-in-one access to many different emulators for consoles from Atari, Commodore, Nintendo, SEGA, Sony, and others. The app offers RetroAchievements, which are essentially custom challenges added on top of classic games, such as "find and collect a Fire Flower" in Super Mario Bros. for NES.

Supported Devices:

  • iPhone
  • iPad
  • Apple TV

Supported Consoles:

  • Atari 2600
  • Commodore 64
  • PlayStation (PS1)
  • PlayStation Portable (PSP)
  • SEGA Genesis
  • SEGA Saturn
  • Game Boy (all models)
  • Nintendo DS
  • Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)
  • Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES)
  • Nintendo 64 (N64)

RetroArch's full list of supported consoles is in the app's description on the App Store.

PPSSPP

iOS Emulator Feature
PlayStation Portable emulator PPSSPP is built into RetroArch, but it is also available as a standalone app for those who want a more distilled experience.

Supported Devices:

  • iPhone
  • iPad

Supported Consoles:

  • PlayStation Portable (PSP)

Gamma

Final Fantasy iOS Emulation Feature Green
Gamma is an emulator for the original PlayStation. It is developed by ZodTTD, who has been creating emulators for jailbroken iPhones for around 15 years.

Supported Devices:

  • iPhone
  • iPad

Supported Consoles:

  • PlayStation (PS1)

Coming Soon

Provenance

Provenance is another frontend with all-in-one access to emulators for consoles from Atari, Nintendo, SEGA, Sony, and others. The app is currently available in beta via TestFlight, and it will be launching on the App Store soon. Provenance has been in development since 2016, and it could already be sideloaded on the iPhone.

Supported Devices:

  • iPhone
  • iPad
  • Apple TV

Supported Consoles:

  • Atari 2600
  • ColecoVision
  • PlayStation (PS1)
  • PlayStation Portable (PSP)
  • SEGA Genesis
  • SEGA Saturn
  • SEGA Dreamcast
  • Game Boy (all models)
  • Nintendo DS
  • Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)
  • Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES)
  • Nintendo 64 (N64)

A full list of supported consoles is available on Provenance's website.

Not Coming

Dolphin

The popular GameCube and Wii emulator Dolphin will not be available in the App Store, as its developers said Apple will not allow the emulator to use just-in-time (JIT) compilation, and PowerPC-based games are "basically unplayable" without it:

The GameCube and Wii have a PowerPC-based CPU inside them. All modern Apple devices use an ARM-based CPU. It isn't possible to directly run PowerPC code on an ARM CPU, and vice versa. Therefore, if we want to run a GameCube or Wii game on an iPhone, it is necessary to translate the game's PowerPC code to ARM so that the CPU can understand it.

Dolphin uses something called a Just-in-Time (JIT) recompiler to achieve this. Whenever the emulated console wants to run game code, Dolphin will use its JIT to translate the PowerPC code to ARM, and then execute the results.

Unfortunately, Apple generally does not allow apps to use JIT recompilers on iOS.

Tags: App Store, Emulator

Top Rated Comments

iksretep Avatar
iksretep
13 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
MAME please :)

Edit: Actually wouldn't mind OpenEMU which works really well on a Mac to find its way to iOS. I love the fact that you can download "cores" to enable gameplay from different retro consoles/etc.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
12 minutes ago at 12:49 pm

No Amiga emulator… yet.
RetroArch supports Amiga.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CalMin Avatar
CalMin
9 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
This is not a good thing. My productivity has gone down, and my time spent in the bathroom has gone up since emulators were permitted in the App Store.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Troubling iOS 17.5 Bug Reportedly Resurfacing Old Deleted Photos

Wednesday May 15, 2024 5:29 am PDT by
There are concerning reports on Reddit that Apple's latest iOS 17.5 update has introduced a bug that causes old photos that were deleted – in some cases years ago – to reappear in users' photo libraries. After updating their iPhone, one user said they were shocked to find old NSFW photos that they deleted in 2021 suddenly showing up in photos marked as recently uploaded to iCloud. Other...
Read Full Article388 comments
ChatGPT for Mac

OpenAI Announces ChatGPT App for Mac, GPT-4 for Free, and More

Monday May 13, 2024 10:43 am PDT by
At its Spring Update event, OpenAI announced that it will be releasing a desktop app for the Mac, as seen in the screenshot below. The app will be rolling out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers starting today, ahead of a wider launch "in the coming weeks." "With a simple keyboard shortcut (Option + Space), you can instantly ask ChatGPT a question," OpenAI's press release says. In addition, Voice...
Read Full Article204 comments
CarPlay Sound Recognition

Apple Previews Three New CarPlay Features Coming With iOS 18

Wednesday May 15, 2024 9:18 am PDT by
Apple today previewed new accessibility features coming with iOS 18 later this year, and this includes some new options for CarPlay. Apple highlighted three new features coming to CarPlay: Voice Control: This feature will allow users to navigate CarPlay and control apps with just their voice. Color Filters: This feature will make the CarPlay interface visually easier to use for...
Read Full Article73 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.5 With Cross-Platform Tracking Detection, EU App Downloads From Websites and More

Monday May 13, 2024 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5 updates come more than two months after the launch of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4. iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. In the European Union, ...
Read Full Article56 comments
apple tv 4k red image

Apple Releases tvOS 17.5

Monday May 13, 2024 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 17.5, the fifth update update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.5 comes two months after the release of tvOS 17.4. tvOS 17.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to ...
Read Full Article29 comments
macos sonoma 4

Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.5 With Apple News+ Improvements

Monday May 13, 2024 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.5, the fifth update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.5 comes more than two months after the launch of macOS Sonoma 14.4. The ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Sonoma‌‌‌ 14.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. There's also a macOS 13.6.7...
Read Full Article116 comments