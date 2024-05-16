iMessage Down for Some Users

by

The iMessage service that Apple users to send messages to one another appears to be down for some users, and messages are failing to go out or are taking an extra long time to send.

General Apps Messages
There are numerous reports about the issue on social networks and a spike of outage reports on Down Detector, but Apple's System Status page is not yet reporting an outage.

Top Rated Comments

LilNasX Avatar
LilNasX
55 minutes ago at 03:06 pm
That's why I don't trust this page
https://www.apple.com/support/systemstatus/

because it says there everything is fine but my messages aren't going through.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Yomama126 Avatar
Yomama126
32 minutes ago at 03:28 pm
I’m on Long Island in New York. Don’t try turning it off on your phone to see if it will fix it because it won’t reactivate. Weird because it’s still working on my iPad.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maxrest Avatar
maxrest
56 minutes ago at 03:04 pm

I haven’t noticed anything here in North Carolina

Edit: I lied. Not delivering. Dang iMessage is becoming as unreliable as rcs on android.
Is it? When was the last time iMessage went down before this?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bryan Bowler Avatar
Bryan Bowler
54 minutes ago at 03:07 pm
Definitely down for me here in SoCal. Frustrating too because I'm in the midst of coordinating several important business things right now. Messages stopped functioning on my iMac, iPad, and iPhone about 10-15 mins ago.

First thing I did was reboot devices, then went to Apple's Services Status page (where it says it is up), and then I came to MacRumors to get the real truth! :)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jukens Avatar
Jukens
52 minutes ago at 03:09 pm
iMessage. FaceTime. HomeKit remote
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scrapesleon Avatar
scrapesleon
50 minutes ago at 03:11 pm
I’m surprised they still haven’t fired the incompetent people in the team
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

