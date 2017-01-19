Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
New iPads Might Not Launch Until Sometime in the Second Half of 2017
Although it was expected for Apple to announce and launch the new iPads during the Spring, the new report claims that "these tablets may not be announced or even released" until sometime in the second half of 2017. In December, "lower-than-expected" yield rates for the 10-nanometer manufacturing process was rumored to be a potential factor in a delayed launch for the new iPads.
Apple reportedly is planning three new tablets for 2017, a 9.7-inch iPad with a friendly price range, a 10.5-inch iPad, and an upgraded 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The products are still in planning, with the 9.7-inch model expected to enter mass production in the first quarter, and the other two in the second, according to sources from the related upstream supply chain.In DigiTimes' report, the sources mentioned a 10.5-inch iPad, which is a size that was recently well-explained by Studio Neat designer Dan Provost as a logical choice for the middle-tier iPad. While multiple rumors placed the new iPad -- believed to be an iPad Pro -- somewhere in the 10-inch range, everything from a 10.1-inch to a 10.9-inch model has been reported.
However, these tablets may not be announced or even released in the market until the second half of 2017, the sources said.
According to the supply chain sources, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is a contender to replace the price tier of the existing 9.7-inch iPad Pro, while the new 9.7-inch version will be introduced at an even lower cost to become an entry-level device, "mainly targeting the education sector."
As previously reported, DigiTimes' sources today reiterated that the higher-end 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models will include an A10X processor. No mention was made of the 9.7-inch model and its processor, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last year predicted that the "low-cost" iPad would likely adopt a lower-end A9X processor.
The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is being positioned as a flagship model of the iPad line, believed to feature an edge-to-edge display without a home button, but retain a small portion of the top bezel in order to provide space for the front-facing FaceTime camera.
Tag: digitimes.com
Buyer's Guide: 12.9" iPad Pro (Caution)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
As for the iPads, a 10.5" model with increased resolution would be perfect for me...I currently have the 12.9" but it is too large, but I can't go back to the 9.7".
What the iPads need most though is not hardware, its software that can leverage better productivity and work.
Well, still hoping for new desktop Macs in the Spring.
People also don't buy a new one as often as a new phone.
This also means that we are unlikely to see a new Apple Pencil in Q1, as the 9.7" model looks to be more of an iPad Air 3.
Not really, it will be like the MacBook Pros where they keep a previous generation model as an entry level of the new.
The 10.5 will be the new Pro, and the 9.7 will probably drop the Pro name, but be the current 9.7 iPad Pro.
The whole "Pro" thing has gotten ridiculous. Just call them the iPad mini, iPad, and the iPad plus. There is nothing truly "pro" about it. The iPads have always had a dumb variety available. Selling old models like the iPad 2 as long as they did was ridiculous and would have been like selling the iPhone 3GS while the 5s was available. They are doing the same thing now with the Mini 2. Apple is all about simplicity, then keep it at 3 models and quit leaving old ones around for far too long.
It'd be nice if the reason for the delay was because Apple decided to make an iOS exclusively for the iPad and they decided to add additional features to it to better support productivity. That won't happen though, the iPad would sell too well then, and we wouldn't want that to happen.Apple IS making an iOS that is optimized for the iPad. iOS 11 will include animated emoji! ;)
A 2 year upgrade cycle for the 12.9" iPad Pro... I guess they really are Macs in Apples view :eek:
This also means that we are unlikely to see a new Apple Pencil in Q1, as the 9.7" model looks to be more of an iPad Air 3.
[ Read All Comments ]