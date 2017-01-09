Airmail for iOS Gains Workflow and Bear App Integrations With 1.5 Update

Popular cross-platform email client Airmail received an update to its iOS component today, bringing a couple of notable extra features to the app.
New with version 1.5 is support for third-party automation tool Workflow, enabling users to incorporate email and inbox actions into their custom Workflow creations.
The update also brings integration with cross-platform note-taking app Bear, allowing users to create a note in the writing app that containing a shortcut to a mail in Airmail, for example.
In addition to fixing some minor bugs, a handful of new Custom Actions have been included too, along with an OpenURL action, a new Default Inbox, and support for Gmail authentication.
Airmail 1.5 costs $4.99 and is available for iPhone and iPad on the App Store. [Direct Link]
