Apple Shares 'Take Mine' Ad Showcasing Photos Taken in Portrait Mode on the iPhone 7 Plus
Apple today shared a new iPhone 7 Plus ad on its YouTube channel, highlighting the Portrait Mode feature exclusive to Apple's larger handset.
In the ad, entitled "Take Mine", a young lady arrives at a Greek village to visit her grandmother. After greeting each other with open arms, the two women are seen sitting in a café, where the granddaughter uses a Rose Gold iPhone 7 Plus to take a picture of the elderly woman using the Depth Effect.
After previewing the shot, her grandma stands up in awe, taken aback by its quality. This catches the attention of others in the café, and a woman asks if she can get a picture, too. The young lady happily obliges.
Thus begins a spree of depth-of-field photography as locals in the village queue up to have their pictures taken, including fishermen, a musician, children, a barber, and even a local shepherd, all framed in sharp focus with the familiar blurred background effect. The ad ends with the tagline, "Portrait mode on iPhone 7 Plus – practically magic".
Today's iPhone 7 Plus ad is the latest in a series that have showcased the features of Apple's latest handsets, like waterproofing, improved battery life, the camera, and the iOS 10 operating system.
Apple has also previously shared tips to "Shoot like a Pro" with the depth-of-field effect in the iPhone 7 Plus, highlighting a range of suggestions collected from professional photographers on its news site.
38 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
Τhank you Apple for showing another face of Greece! It's always about us being lazy scums, not paying our debts and trying to get away with everything... Thank you Apple for showing the world that our country is of exceptional beauty, our people are compassionate and loving and that it's not always about money, it's also about the little things in life! You are the best!!!
38 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
As a photographer, I really appreciate this advert. Background defocus and bokeh are often really important aspects of all photography, especially portraits.
I just wonder if the average viewer of this advert will even understand what's going on. Maybe I worry too much. Maybe this is a good example of Apple not treating its customers as idiots, and treating them instead as people who love photography and understand many aspects of it.
I just wonder if the average viewer of this advert will even understand what's going on. Maybe I worry too much. Maybe this is a good example of Apple not treating its customers as idiots, and treating them instead as people who love photography and understand many aspects of it.
43 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
Actually a great ad.
