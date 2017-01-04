CES 2017: Incipio Announces 'OX' iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Case With Integrated 3.5mm Headphone Jack

Incipio today announced the launch of an iPhone 7 and 7 Plus case that includes a headphone jack and enables iPhone users to charge their devices while listening to music.
The Incipio OX case fits over the Lightning port of the iPhone 7 or 7 Plus and adds an additional Lightning port for charging along with a 3.5mm headphone jack that can be used with traditional 3.5mm headphones.
Incipio's case adds a decent amount of bulk to the iPhone, but it allows for simultaneous charging and music listening without the need for an adapter or dongle. It snaps on to the back of the phone and features shock-absorbing features to protect the display and body of the device.
"We wanted to bring the headphone jack back to the latest iPhone so our customers could still enjoy their favorite pair of traditional headphones without worrying about low-battery and sacrificing device protection," said Carlos Del Toro, Director of Products, Incipio. "The protective OX(R) Case allows individuals to use existing headphones with a 3.5mm audio connector through the built-in headphone jack, while simultaneously allowing access to the LightningTM port for charging."Incipio plans to make the OX case available during the first quarter of 2017. Available in Black, Forest, and Purple color options, the OX will be priced at $59.99.