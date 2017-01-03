CES 2017: ConnectSense Announces HomeKit-Compatible Sensors and Bluetooth Extender

At the Consumer Electronics Show that's taking place this week, ConnectSense is showing off its latest connected home products, including HomeKit-compatible sensors and a new Bluetooth Extender.
ConnectSense's Bluetooth Extender serves as a Bluetooth to Wi-Fi converter and is designed to allow users to access and control their Bluetooth-enabled sensors and products outside of their homes.
The Bluetooth Extender works with HomeKit or with the ConnectSense Cloud, and when paired with ConnectSense's new Bluetooth-enabled temperature and water sensors, it allows those sensors to be accessed from anywhere. It also works with other Bluetooth-enabled sensors, such as those from Elgato's Eve lineup.
With ConnectSense cloud, sensor data is saved to the cloud and notifications can be sent to a smartphone or via email. Using the ConnectSense Bluetooth Extender, HomeKit users do not need to have an Apple TV or an iPad to access their Bluetooth-enabled accessories, which were previously the only way to use Bluetooth HomeKit products when away from the home.
ConnectSense is also showing off its Smart Outlet and the aforementioned new sensors, the Bluetooth Temperature & Humidity Sensor, which detects room temperature, and the ConnectSense Bluetooth Water sensor, designed to detect water and send alerts before damage can be caused. Both sensors work over Bluetooth and are powered by AAA batteries.
Water Sensor on left, Temperature Sensor on right
Pricing and specific release dates for the sensors and the Bluetooth Extender have not yet been announced.
