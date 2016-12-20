Apple Reportedly Tried to Buy Stuttgart's Wartime Bunkers to Convert into an Iconic Retail Store

Tuesday December 20, 2016 4:09 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Apple has reportedly offered a three-digit million amount to acquire an underground bunker in Stuttgart that it wanted to convert into a retail outlet similar to its iconic New York 5th Avenue Store.

The city of Stuttgart is still without an Apple Store, with the nearest one in Sindelfingen about 12 miles away. Apple has reportedly been searching for a suitable retail home in the city for some time, having rejected various locations in recent years, including a planned move into the Milaneo shopping mall which the company is said to have pulled out of at the last minute.

marktplatz_stuttgart-nr
According to German tech site ifun.de, Apple's search for a home in the state capital even led to the company offering a "three-digit million amount" for a series of wartime bunker rooms under the Stuttgarter Market Square in the center of the city.

After the Second World War, the bunker system in question was used as a 100-bed hotel from 1945 to 1985. The Bunker Hotel had ventilation shafts instead of windows, and the rooms still exist to this day, but are reportedly dilapidated.

An architectural competition to make the bunker a public exhibit was announced in 1995 and the winning design by Neugebauer + Roesch Architect was a 31 meter-long and 14 meter-high glass prism as an entrance pavilion to underground stores, but the design was never realized because of lack of interest from the city administration.

The original architectural proposals fit Apple's portfolio of underground store, which typically involve a recognizable glass construction entrance leading to retail rooms below, as seen at the company's flagship 5th Avenue store in New York. However, the city administration are said to be reluctant to have an Apple logo-emblazoned edifice directly opposite the Stuttgart City Hall and have so far rejected Apple's large offer of money to acquire the location.

At least for now, Apple's search for a retail home in the the state capital of Baden-Württemberg appears set to continue.

Tag: Germany
37 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
aussiephil
2 days ago at 04:33 am
I feel like Apple shopping for real estate is like a wealthy woman shopping for a Chanel bag to add to her collection..
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
H2SO4
2 days ago at 04:18 am
Apple should just buy Stuttgart, after all they’ve already bought Ireland.

/s.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
aussiephil
2 days ago at 04:43 am

Really, it's getting ridiculous now. Just setup shop at a nice space. It's nice that they have money to spend but they don't have to be obnoxious about it.


I think it's more about continuous marketing.. no other company in the world is more famous for their unique stores than Apple. It's just reminding consumers of the power and superiority of their brand. :)
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Deemr
2 days ago at 07:27 am
Sure, the city with the huge Mercedes Logo on top of the roof of the public train station, the huge Bosch Logo at the highway crossing airport car park has problems when a merchants logo appear on a "market" place. The ignore a 3-digit million offer to get a iconic landmark and revitalization of sub terrain buildings.

Makes sense to me.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
itsmilo
2 days ago at 05:26 am
The City is worried about the Apple Logo? The whole area is filled with store signs lighting up
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
diggy33
2 days ago at 09:52 am
I'm only commenting because I'm happy to see my hometown mentioned in an article
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Kaibelf
2 days ago at 09:35 am

When I saw an Apple Store for the first time, it reminded me of a Sony Store - which had been around for years prior.


Except in the Apple Store there were buying patrons and staff that actually said hello.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
travisjaymoore
2 days ago at 12:47 pm
What does "three-digit million" mean, exactly? Does that mean they're offering at least 100 million?
For a retail location, that seems insane. But I don't know how else to interpret that wording.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
WarHeadz
2 days ago at 10:02 am

I'm sure you would have changed your tune if they had the Apple logo on the front of the store... :-\

Maybe I'd have a chance to change my tune if their irrelevance didn't force them to close 17 years ago. :p
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
HumpYourWayUp
2 days ago at 10:05 am

Maybe I'd have a chance to change my tune if their irrelevance didn't force them to close 17 years ago. :p


LOL
WarHeadz 1 Stella 0
[doublepost=1482257256][/doublepost]


Closing of Sony Stores: I thought that was pretty common knowledge.


No! You did not think it was pretty common knowledge!
You thought that this little detail would make your whole argument sound completely pathetic... or maybe like an angry diva, Stella!
I am really sorry but why do you sound so butthurt when someone points out that Sony Stores were a disaster while Apple Store prosper?!? Bad day?
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]