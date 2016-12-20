Apple Extends Discounts on USB-C Adapters and Accessories Until March 31

Last month, Apple dropped the price on all of its USB-C adapters and accessories by $6 to $20 until December 31. Today, it has extended that discount until March 31, 2017 for many of the products.
A full list of prices on the adapters in the United States is below:
- USB-C to USB Adapter - Was $19, now $9
- Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter - Was $49, now $29
- USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter - Was $69, now $49
- USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter - Was $69, now $49
- USB-C to Lightning Cable (1m) - Was $25, now $19
- USB-C to Lightning Cable (2m) - Was $35, now $29
The discounts may please customers who have been dissatisfied with the high price of the MacBook Pro, coupled with the need to buy a wide range of adapters to use the new notebook with older peripherals.
Apple:
Apple:
"We recognize that many users, especially pros, rely on legacy connectors to get work done today and they face a transition. We want to help them move to the latest technology and peripherals, as well as accelerate the growth of this new ecosystem. Through the end of the year, we are reducing prices on all USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 peripherals we sell, as well as the prices on Apple's USB-C adapters and cables."Apple similarly extended its discount on the now-available LG UltraFine 5K Display until March 31.
