Adobe Photoshop Updated With Touch Bar Support

Adobe has released an updated version of Photoshop CC 2017 for Mac with support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro, providing users with access to controls based on three categories: Layer Properties, Brushes, and Favorites.
Photoshop's implementation includes a History Scrubber to jump to any recent state of a document created during the current session. Each time a user applies a change to the document, a new document state is added. Users can scroll through or tap thumbnails on the Touch Bar to navigate the document history.
Touch Bar functions for Layer Properties include adjusting the layer opacity and visibility, scrolling through available blending modes, and making a layer a clipping mask. For brushes, users can use the Touch Bar to pick a color, brush size, brush hardness, brush opacity, and brush flow.
Favorites includes a Screen Mode for toggling between the normal screen mode and full screen mode, and controls for invoking the New Layer command and flipping layers horizontally or vertically. Meanwhile, a Fill Mode control invokes the Fill command with the Content-Aware Fill option preselected.
Photoshop design manager Bradee Evans demoed the Touch Bar features at Apple's new MacBook Pro event in October. Skip to the 52:30 mark.
Photoshop users can update to the latest version using the Adobe CC Updater. Adobe says Touch Bar support is a "technology preview," meaning the feature is not considered "production-ready" but nonetheless is available for users to try out.
