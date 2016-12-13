Adobe Photoshop Updated With Touch Bar Support

Tuesday December 13, 2016 7:44 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Adobe has released an updated version of Photoshop CC 2017 for Mac with support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro, providing users with access to controls based on three categories: Layer Properties, Brushes, and Favorites.

Photoshop's implementation includes a History Scrubber to jump to any recent state of a document created during the current session. Each time a user applies a change to the document, a new document state is added. Users can scroll through or tap thumbnails on the Touch Bar to navigate the document history.

Touch Bar functions for Layer Properties include adjusting the layer opacity and visibility, scrolling through available blending modes, and making a layer a clipping mask. For brushes, users can use the Touch Bar to pick a color, brush size, brush hardness, brush opacity, and brush flow.

Favorites includes a Screen Mode for toggling between the normal screen mode and full screen mode, and controls for invoking the New Layer command and flipping layers horizontally or vertically. Meanwhile, a Fill Mode control invokes the Fill command with the Content-Aware Fill option preselected.

Photoshop design manager Bradee Evans demoed the Touch Bar features at Apple's new MacBook Pro event in October. Skip to the 52:30 mark.


Photoshop users can update to the latest version using the Adobe CC Updater. Adobe says Touch Bar support is a "technology preview," meaning the feature is not considered "production-ready" but nonetheless is available for users to try out.

TMRJIJ
1 week ago
Pixelmator has my heart now. Bye Felicia..I mean Adobe
Steveo13
1 week ago
Woo first comment!!
Affinity is better
pier
1 week ago
There are dozens of ignored feature requests that are years old in Adobe's forums.

Metal was released almost 2 years ago and still no signs of coming to Photoshop or Illustrator.

But here we have support for a gimmick that only a very small percentage of mac users will be able to use.

Adobe has its priorities straight.
bladerunner2000
1 week ago

Pixelmator has my heart now. Bye Felicia..I mean Adobe


o_O

Say that in an ad agency or other studio. Nobody uses Pixelmator. It's a wicked app and all, but it doesn't do anywhere near as much as Photoshop. If one were to shut down today, which do you think would cause major problems?
macduke
1 week ago
Now we really need a new wired keyboard with TouchBar support for us iMac users. I use PS every day at work. Creatives at work are more likely to use an iMac or external display, necessitating an external keyboard. I assume it would need to be wired to power the display and reduce input lag, but perhaps Apple's new wireless charging tech next year could solve part of that problem. A custom wireless chip for the video signal could solve the other part.
Corrode
1 week ago
Can't wait for Lightroom support.
doelcm82
1 week ago

+1 for keyboard (preferably wireless please) with touchbar support. Whether using with docked MB / MBP or with a desktop, this would be an excellent accessory to increase interest and hopefully developer support for the TouchBar.

Apple's touchbar keyboard update should be wireless with optional wired use via a USB-C connection. An adapter cable (purchased separately) would allow it to work with older Macs, but the next iMac update will support USB-C, and the iMac and keyboard would be released together.
kissmo
1 week ago
I really do not see how this TouchBar in PS will improve my workflow.... Using a Wacom tablet... I hate to take my eyes off the image so the TB will be useless for me.

I am still waiting for the company to bring me this new MBP.... Let's see...

Adobe - I think they were laughing when they sent that lady to demo it.... that retouching the lady, what she did, was.... in my opinion.... Pokemon Style Retouching.
Probably there are others who will find it useful... I really really don't.
adamneer
1 week ago

I agree, but I was referring to new features.

In software companies QA and bug solving is usually a different department.

Hopefully Affinity will save us all.

true. OK how about this one - people have been begging them for years to make the vector paths from the pen tool properly visible, like they are in AI and AE...
mdbradigan
1 week ago
+1 for keyboard (preferably wireless please) with touchbar support. Whether using with docked MB / MBP or with a desktop, this would be an excellent accessory to increase interest and hopefully developer support for the TouchBar.
