Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop Low Prices on M3 MacBook Air, M3 iMac, and M1 iPad Air

Apple's 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, M1 iPad Air, and M3 iMac are the highlights of this week's best deals, and they include multiple record low prices across each product lineup.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Get up to $110 off 13-inch M3 MacBook Air

Get up to $110 off 13-inch M3 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon and Best Buy

Amazon and Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Early in the week, we began tracking a few deals on the new 13-inch M3 MacBook Air at Best Buy, and this sale has now expanded to include Amazon. In fact, at Amazon you can now get the 256GB notebook for the new all-time low price of $989.00, $10 below Best Buy's sale.



iPad Air

What's the deal? Get $100 off M1 iPad Air

Get $100 off M1 iPad Air Where can I get it? Best Buy

Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Best Buy has the 2022 iPad Air for $100 off every configuration this weekend. These are solid second-best prices across the board, starting at $499.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet.



iMac

What's the deal? Get up to $105 off M3 iMac

Get up to $105 off M3 iMac Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week introduced solid discounts on a few M3 iMac models, starting at $1,199.00 for the 256GB model and increasing to $1,594.00 for the 512GB computer. The latter deal is a match of the all-time low price on this version of the 2023 iMac.

