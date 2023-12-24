On iPhone, listening to YouTube audio in the background usually requires paying for a YouTube Premium subscription, but there is a simple workaround that allows you to keep listening to a video when you are doing other things on your ‌iPhone‌ or when your device is locked. Keep reading to learn how it's done.

General YouTube Feature 1
As YouTube has grown in popularity over the years, Google has opted to park several features of the video hosting service behind a paywall, such as ad-free viewing, SharePlay on iOS, and the ability to listen to YouTube audio on your ‌iPhone‌ when the app is closed.

Unfortunately, YouTube Premium costs $13.99 a month to access these features. But if all you want to do is listen to YouTube-hosted audio like podcasts, music, or lectures when you are in other apps or when your ‌iPhone‌ is locked and in your pocket, there is a way to achieve this without paying for the subscription.

The following steps show you how it's done.

  1. Launch Safari on your ‌iPhone‌ and visit youtube.com, then search for the video whose audio you want to listen to.
  2. Next, tap the aA button in Safari's address bar, then select Request Desktop Website from the popup menu.
    safari

  3. Tap the play button or tap the video to begin playback, while ignoring or dismissing any popups encouraging you to open the YouTube mobile app. (You will need to watch or skip a few ads before video playback begins.)
  4. Now, lock your ‌iPhone‌ with the device's Side button. The audio will pause, but you can just tap the Play button in the Lock Screen playback controls widget to resume listening.
    Lock Screen

After following the above steps, the audio from YouTube will continue to play on your locked ‌iPhone‌ for as long as the video lasts, leaving you free to pocket your device and listen on headphones.

youtube dynamic island

Alternatively, if you want to use other apps while listening, simply swipe up from the bottom of the screen to exit out of Safari, and then use the media controls in your ‌iPhone‌'s Dynamic Island or Control Center to resume playback when it automatically stops.

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Will Add These Two Useful Features to Your iPhone

Sunday December 24, 2023 8:59 am PST by
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this month, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility if testing is prolonged. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Blue Three Quarters Perspective Camera Closeup Feature

6 Essential iPhone Camera Tips for Taking Great Photos

Tuesday December 26, 2023 3:00 am PST by
Apple's iPhones include several headline camera features that are worth using, such as Portrait Mode and Photographic Styles. But if all you want to use is the standard photo mode, there are still several tools and settings that can improve the composition of your pictures and help you capture the perfect shot using more traditional techniques. Whether you are the owner of a new iPhone or a...
Read Full Article37 comments
Vision Pro Person

Kuo: Vision Pro Mass Shipments Begin Next Week, Launch by February

Monday December 25, 2023 5:18 am PST by
Mass shipments of the Vision Pro to Apple will begin in the first week of January, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a Christmas Eve note, Kuo said the Vision Pro will most likely hit shelves in late January or early February based on this schedule. Kuo estimates that Vision Pro shipments in 2024 will reach approximately 500,000 units. Apple first announced the Vision...
Read Full Article326 comments
Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Available in Apple Stores Starting Today, Online Sales to Resume Tomorrow

Wednesday December 27, 2023 2:28 pm PST by
Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are back in some of Apple's retail stores in the United States today, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Select stores will have availability today, while all stores will have the Apple Watch models back in stock by December 30. Online sales of the devices are set to resume tomorrow by 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple is able to begin selling ...
Read Full Article69 comments
Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Sales Ban Paused by US Appeals Court

Wednesday December 27, 2023 8:49 am PST by
The ban on imports of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models has today been temporarily paused, meaning that the devices can now go back on sale for a short while longer in the United States. Apple filed an emergency request to the United States Court of Appeals following President Biden's decision to decline a veto on the sales ban, allowing it to take effect earlier this week. ...
Read Full Article179 comments
Five iPhone Camera Features to Try This Holiday Season Feature 2

5 iPhone Camera Features to Try Out This Holiday Season

Sunday December 24, 2023 2:00 am PST by
Over the holiday season, capturing photos and videos of the festivities with family and friends is an important activity for many. The iPhone has a suite of camera features that can significantly elevate the quality and creativity of your holiday photos and videos. It's easy to forget about many of the individual camera features the iPhone has to offer, and many capabilities go unused by...
Read Full Article17 comments