iPhone 18 Rumor Check: 20 Claims Ranked by Likelihood
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models and its first foldable iPhone are less than two months away from being unveiled, with the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and iPhone Air 2 expected to follow in spring 2027 as part of the company's new split-launch strategy. We've looked back at everything we know so far, and ranked the most consistent rumors, followed by the more speculative ones.
Solid Rumors
- iPhone Air 2 With Two Cameras – The second-generation iPhone Air is reportedly in advanced testing with an Ultra Wide camera joining the existing Main camera. The overall design is expected to remain largely unchanged apart from the additional lens.
- New iPhone 18 Pro Colors – Dark Cherry is expected to be this year's signature finish, accompanied by Light Blue, Silver, and a Dark Gray option. The four colors have appeared in dummy-model images that corroborate earlier reports.
- iPhone 18 Pro Variable Aperture Lens – Both Pro models are expected to gain a variable aperture for the 48-megapixel Main camera. This would let the camera adjust how much light reaches the sensor and provide users with greater control over exposure and depth of field.
- More RAM for iPhone 18 – Reports disagree over whether the standard iPhone 18 will have 9GB or 12GB of RAM, but both amounts would be an increase over the iPhone 17's 8GB. The additional memory would support some of the more advanced on-device Apple Intelligence features coming in iOS 27.
- iPhone 18 Pro Battery Life – Leaked capacities suggest larger batteries for Apple's premium models, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max potentially reaching around 5,567mAh outside of China. A more efficient 2nm A20 Pro chip and LTPO+ display could deliver a more noticeable improvement in actual battery life.
- Book-Style Foldable Design – Apple's first foldable is consistently described as a short, wide, book-style device with an approximately 5.5-inch outer screen and 7.8-inch inner display. It is expected to use a 4:3 aspect ratio and resemble a small iPad when unfolded. It has been compared to "two titanium iPhone Airs side by side."
- New Apple-Designed Modems – The foldable iPhone and at least international versions of iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to use Apple's faster second-generation C2 modem, which could come with support for 5G satellite connectivity. However, if the C2 lacks mmWave capability (which is not a feature of the C1 or C1X), Apple is expected to opt for a Qualcomm modem instead for the U.S. market.
- Higher Prices – Rising memory and storage costs make price increases likely across the iPhone 18 lineup. Analysts estimate that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could start at $1,299 and $1,399, respectively – $200 more than their predecessors – while the foldable iPhone is expected to cost north of $2,000.
Possibly, Maybe
- iPhone Air 2 Battery Life – One leaker claims the iPhone Air 2 will have a 3,500 mAh battery, an increase of around 11 percent over the current model. The 2nm A20 chip and a potentially thinner display could provide further efficiency or make room for the larger cell.
- Only Two Foldable Colors – Some reports point to only two understated finishes for the foldable iPhone. White or silver appears most likely, while the darker option has variously been described as indigo, space gray, or black.
- Smaller Dynamic Island – Alleged prototypes, screen protectors, and CAD images of the iPhone 18 Pro depict a Dynamic Island around 35 percent narrower than on current iPhone 17 models. Other reports say Apple considered both designs or may have postponed the change until next year's models due to challenges with Face ID components, so this rumor remains ambiguous.
- Thicker Camera Plateau – Dummy models suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max's camera plateau could increase from 11.23mm to 11.54mm. A separate report says the smaller iPhone 18 Pro's camera housing will also become thicker, but no precise measurement has been shared.
- Simplified Camera Control – Apple is reportedly removing the capacitive sensing layer from Camera Control in future iPhones and instead relying solely on pressure sensitivity. The change could eliminate swipe gestures and accidental adjustments while reducing manufacturing and repair costs.
- Crease-Free Foldable Display – Apple is said to have reduced the inner display's crease to less than 0.15mm deep, making it almost invisible during normal use. More recent rumors appear to acknowledge that some physical crease may be unavoidable, so "nearly crease-free" is probably more realistic than completely crease-free.
- iPhone Ultra Naming – Recent rumors have increasingly referred to the foldable as the "iPhone Ultra," which would suit its expected position above the Pro Max. There is still no firm evidence of the final name, and "iPhone Fold" remains another, albeit outside possibility.
Seems Unlikely
- iPhone 18 Pro Teleconverter – A single report claims Apple has evaluated a teleconverter that would increase the camera's effective focal length. The claim comes from a relatively new Apple leaker, and it remains unclear how such a system would work inside an iPhone.
- Hole-Punch Selfie Camera – An early report from The Information said the iPhone 18 Pro would abandon the Dynamic Island for a top-left hole-punch camera. Subsequent reports instead point to either a smaller centered Dynamic Island or no change, making the hole-punch design look increasingly doubtful.
- iPhone 18 Downgrades – One leaker claims Apple will reduce the standard iPhone 18's display and chip specifications to control costs, potentially sharing more components with the iPhone 18e. The report has little corroboration and conflicts with expectations for a 2nm A20 chip and additional RAM.
- Foldable UDC Front Lens – The foldable's inner display has been rumored to contain a 24-megapixel under-display camera (UDC), but other information suggests the technology will not be ready this year. Apple may instead use visible hole-punch cameras on both the inner and outer displays.
- Goodbye, SIM Tray – The foldable iPhone itself is widely expected to be eSIM-only, but the SIM tray does not appear ready to disappear from the entire lineup. Battery capacity rumors still list physical-SIM variants of the iPhone 18 Pro for China, Hong Kong, and other markets.
What are you most looking forward to in the iPhone 18 lineup? Let us know in the comments below. For more rumors, check out our iPhone 18, iPhone Fold, iPhone Air, and iPhone 18 Pro roundups, which we update regularly.