iPhone 18 Rumor Check: 20 Claims Ranked by Likelihood

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models and its first foldable iPhone are less than two months away from being unveiled, with the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and iPhone Air 2 expected to follow in spring 2027 as part of the company's new split-launch strategy. We've looked back at everything we know so far, and ranked the most consistent rumors, followed by the more speculative ones.

Solid Rumors

Possibly, Maybe

iPhone Air 2 Battery Life – One leaker claims the iPhone Air 2 will have a 3,500 mAh battery, an increase of around 11 percent over the current model. The 2nm A20 chip and a potentially thinner display could provide further efficiency or make room for the larger cell.

– One leaker claims the iPhone Air 2 will have a 3,500 mAh battery, an increase of around 11 percent over the current model. The 2nm A20 chip and a potentially thinner display could provide further efficiency or make room for the larger cell. Only Two Foldable Colors – Some reports point to only two understated finishes for the foldable iPhone. White or silver appears most likely, while the darker option has variously been described as indigo, space gray, or black.

– Some reports point to only two understated finishes for the foldable iPhone. White or silver appears most likely, while the darker option has variously been described as indigo, space gray, or black. Smaller Dynamic Island – Alleged prototypes, screen protectors, and CAD images of the iPhone 18 Pro depict a Dynamic Island around 35 percent narrower than on current iPhone 17 models. Other reports say Apple considered both designs or may have postponed the change until next year's models due to challenges with Face ID components, so this rumor remains ambiguous.

– Alleged prototypes, screen protectors, and CAD images of the iPhone 18 Pro depict a Dynamic Island around 35 percent narrower than on current iPhone 17 models. Other reports say Apple considered both designs or may have postponed the change until next year's models due to challenges with Face ID components, so this rumor remains ambiguous. Thicker Camera Plateau – Dummy models suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max's camera plateau could increase from 11.23mm to 11.54mm. A separate report says the smaller iPhone 18 Pro's camera housing will also become thicker, but no precise measurement has been shared.

– Dummy models suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max's camera plateau could increase from 11.23mm to 11.54mm. A separate report says the smaller iPhone 18 Pro's camera housing will also become thicker, but no precise measurement has been shared. Simplified Camera Control – Apple is reportedly removing the capacitive sensing layer from Camera Control in future iPhones and instead relying solely on pressure sensitivity. The change could eliminate swipe gestures and accidental adjustments while reducing manufacturing and repair costs.

– Apple is reportedly removing the capacitive sensing layer from Camera Control in future iPhones and instead relying solely on pressure sensitivity. The change could eliminate swipe gestures and accidental adjustments while reducing manufacturing and repair costs. Crease-Free Foldable Display – Apple is said to have reduced the inner display's crease to less than 0.15mm deep, making it almost invisible during normal use. More recent rumors appear to acknowledge that some physical crease may be unavoidable, so "nearly crease-free" is probably more realistic than completely crease-free.

– Apple is said to have reduced the inner display's crease to less than 0.15mm deep, making it almost invisible during normal use. More recent rumors appear to acknowledge that some physical crease may be unavoidable, so "nearly crease-free" is probably more realistic than completely crease-free. iPhone Ultra Naming – Recent rumors have increasingly referred to the foldable as the "iPhone Ultra," which would suit its expected position above the Pro Max. There is still no firm evidence of the final name, and "iPhone Fold" remains another, albeit outside possibility.

Seems Unlikely

iPhone 18 Pro Teleconverter – A single report claims Apple has evaluated a teleconverter that would increase the camera's effective focal length. The claim comes from a relatively new Apple leaker, and it remains unclear how such a system would work inside an iPhone.

– A single report claims Apple has evaluated a teleconverter that would increase the camera's effective focal length. The claim comes from a relatively new Apple leaker, and it remains unclear how such a system would work inside an iPhone. Hole-Punch Selfie Camera – An early report from The Information said the iPhone 18 Pro would abandon the Dynamic Island for a top-left hole-punch camera. Subsequent reports instead point to either a smaller centered Dynamic Island or no change, making the hole-punch design look increasingly doubtful.

– An early report from The Information said the iPhone 18 Pro would abandon the Dynamic Island for a top-left hole-punch camera. Subsequent reports instead point to either a smaller centered Dynamic Island or no change, making the hole-punch design look increasingly doubtful. iPhone 18 Downgrades – One leaker claims Apple will reduce the standard iPhone 18's display and chip specifications to control costs, potentially sharing more components with the iPhone 18e. The report has little corroboration and conflicts with expectations for a 2nm A20 chip and additional RAM.

– One leaker claims Apple will reduce the standard iPhone 18's display and chip specifications to control costs, potentially sharing more components with the iPhone 18e. The report has little corroboration and conflicts with expectations for a 2nm A20 chip and additional RAM. Foldable UDC Front Lens – The foldable's inner display has been rumored to contain a 24-megapixel under-display camera (UDC), but other information suggests the technology will not be ready this year. Apple may instead use visible hole-punch cameras on both the inner and outer displays.

– The foldable's inner display has been rumored to contain a 24-megapixel under-display camera (UDC), but other information suggests the technology will not be ready this year. Apple may instead use visible hole-punch cameras on both the inner and outer displays. Goodbye, SIM Tray – The foldable iPhone itself is widely expected to be eSIM-only, but the SIM tray does not appear ready to disappear from the entire lineup. Battery capacity rumors still list physical-SIM variants of the iPhone 18 Pro for China, Hong Kong, and other markets.

What are you most looking forward to in the iPhone 18 lineup? Let us know in the comments below. For more rumors, check out our iPhone 18, iPhone Fold, iPhone Air, and iPhone 18 Pro roundups, which we update regularly.