Foldable iPhone Like 'Two Titanium iPhone Airs' Joined at the Hinge
Next year's rumored foldable iPhone will showcase an ultra-thin design resembling "two titanium iPhone Airs side-by-side," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Writing in the Q&A section of his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says Apple's first foldable device will be "super thin and a design achievement," combining Apple's thinnest iPhone form factor with cutting-edge folding technology. However, this engineering feat is still expected to come with a premium price tag of at least $2,000.
Apple launched its ultra-thin new iPhone Air last week. The device is 5.64mm thick and represents the company's thinnest iPhone to date, though it's still shy of the M4 iPad Pro's impressive thinness at 5.3mm.
Gurman says manufacturing the foldable iPhone will involve Foxconn in China, despite recent speculation about potential production in India. The device remains slated for 2026, dropping around Apple's traditional fall launch window, "give or take" hedges the Bloomberg reporter.
Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously outlined specifications for the foldable iPhone, including a 7.8-inch inner display and 5.5-inch outer screen, with pricing between $2,000 and $2,500. Apple reportedly plans to forgo Face ID in favor of Touch ID integrated into the side button to optimize internal space. The titanium device is expected to include a dual-lens rear camera, with a front-facing camera for both folded and unfolded states.
The foldable iPhone will compete in an increasingly crowded market dominated by Samsung's Galaxy Z series, establishing Apple's late entry into the folding smartphone category after years of the rumored device's development.
