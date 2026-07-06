iPhone 18 Pro Battery Capacities Revealed by Regulatory Filings

New Chinese regulatory certification filings appear to confirm the battery capacities of Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max models.



According to new filings in China's C3 database, spotted by the leaker known as "Digital Chat Station" on Weibo, the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ is seemingly rated for 4,056mAh in China and 4,288mAh in the U.S., up modestly from the iPhone 17 Pro's 3,988mAh and 4,252mAh. The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max shows a bigger jump, rated for 5,391mAh in China and 5,567mAh in the U.S., compared with 4,823mAh and 5,088mAh on the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max, an increase of nearly 500mAh.

iPhone 18 Pro

China China Difference U.S. U.S. Difference iPhone 16 Pro 3,582mAh +308mAh 3,582mAh +308mAh ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ 3,988mAh +406mAh 4,252mAh +670mAh ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ 4,056mAh +68mAh 4,288mAh +36mAh

iPhone 18 Pro Max

China China Difference U.S. U.S. Difference ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max 4,685mAh +244mAh 4,685mAh +244mAh ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max 4,823mAh +138mAh 5,088mAh +403mAh ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max 5,391mAh +568mAh 5,567mAh +479mAh

The devices in the filings are not directly named the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, but are highly likely to relate to these models.

The China and U.S. capacities differ because Apple has continued to include a SIM tray on iPhones sold outside the United States, while U.S. models have been eSIM only since the iPhone 14 lineup. Without a physical tray taking up internal space, Apple can fit a slightly larger battery into the U.S. version of each device.

The certification listings cover battery models S2232 and S2233 for the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and 2235L/2235 and 2236L/2236 for the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, and also show rated energy figures of up to 21.751Wh and a 4.520V charge limit voltage, and list all four batteries as valid through May or June 2031.

The numbers line up with Digital Chat Station's report from June, which gave identical figures for the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌.

In a separate post the same day, Digital Chat Station said supply chain information from months earlier had already pointed to the China model landing in the "5,000mAh" range, and suggested that a 5391mAh cell paired with the 2nm A20 Pro chip could deliver a noticeable battery life improvement.

The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ models are rumored to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, a variable aperture main camera, the C2 modem outside of the U.S., and more. The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max are expected to launch in September alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone.