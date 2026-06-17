 iPhone Air With Dual Lens Camera Coming in Spring 2027 - MacRumors
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iPhone Air With Dual Lens Camera Coming in Spring 2027

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Apple is working on a new iPhone Air that's expected to launch in spring 2027, reports Bloomberg. The updated ‌iPhone Air‌ could get an Ultra Wide lens in addition to the Wide lens to make it a better value for the money.

iphone air camera
An ‌iPhone Air‌ with two camera lenses has reached the advanced testing phase. The device has the same design as the current model with the exception of the extra lens.

Apple also wants to improve battery life, either through an increased battery size or improvements to efficiency. Given that the design of the new model is similar to the current design, there may not be room for a larger battery. The device will use an A20 chip built on Apple's new 2nm process, so it could feature better efficiency.

Multiple prior rumors have suggested Apple is adding a second camera to the ‌iPhone Air‌ to address the main customer complaint about the device. The current model has a single rear lens with a Wide lens, which makes it inferior to the more affordable iPhone 17 in terms of camera quality. The ‌iPhone 17‌ has a two-camera setup, while the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max have three cameras.

The next ‌iPhone Air‌ will come out alongside the iPhone 18 in 2027, with the iPhone 18 Pro, ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, and foldable iPhone set to debut in September.

Related Roundup: iPhone Air
Buyer's Guide: iPhone Air (Neutral)

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Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
25 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
BOOM!

I'm happy for the Air folks.

As a Mini user and lover, I root for the underappreciated models, like the Air.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anthony13 Avatar
anthony13
10 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
day one buy for me. iPhone Air has been by far the best iPhone I've ever owned and if they can keep the same basic shape and add features I'm in.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
goodcow
12 minutes ago at 01:34 pm
Now make a new mini after this.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bryo Avatar
bryo
15 minutes ago at 01:31 pm
Might have to be bad and upgrade again. Love my air.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
whoknows2597 Avatar
whoknows2597
24 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
And they should have done so in the first place. Don’t get me wrong, I’m always for thin devices with proper weight management, but Apple’s take on compromises and removing features has been ruffling feathers for a while
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hajj.david Avatar
Hajj.david
10 minutes ago at 01:36 pm

Why are they making another one
Because its the best and most rugged iphone on the market?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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