 Leaker: Apple to Downgrade iPhone 18 in Two Ways - MacRumors
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Leaker: Apple to Downgrade iPhone 18 in Two Ways

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Following the emergence of a rumor that Apple is planning to downgrade the iPhone 18 to cut costs, further detail has emerged suggesting that display and chip specifications will see downgrades.

Sad iPhone 18 Feature
Earlier this week, the leaker known as "Fixed Focus Digital" said that the ‌iPhone 18‌ features "certain manufacturing downgrades" that bring it more into line with the low-cost iPhone 18e model. The decision is said to be "a cost-cutting measure."

Now, the leaker has provided further detail. For example, the ‌iPhone 18‌'s display specifications will be downgraded, resulting in inferior screen quality. The manufacturing process itself is said to be "taking a step backward."

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch display with ProMotion and up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness. Since ProMotion was among the biggest upgrades for the device last year, it seems likely that brightness could be among the display specifications to be reduced.

In a follow-up post, the leaker provided some insight into Apple's decision. Rather than increase the price of the ‌iPhone 18‌, the company plans to downgrade certain components, including the chip, to maintain the same price point.

Although both the ‌iPhone 17‌ and iPhone 17e feature the A19 chip, the ‌iPhone 17‌'s variant has a five-core GPU, instead of the ‌iPhone 17e‌'s four-core version. The iPhone 17 Pro's A19 Pro chip is essentially the same but has a six-core GPU.

As a result, a reduction from five to four GPU cores in the ‌iPhone 18‌ could be among the planned downgrades. Fixed Focus Digital added that it is "highly probable" that Apple will tweak the name of the device's A-series chip in an effort to disguise the extent of downgrade.

The Weibo leaker ultimately doubled-down on the move, saying that "the downgrade in the standard ‌iPhone 18‌ model's specifications has now been confirmed." Engineering Validation Testing (EVT) of the ‌iPhone 18‌ and iPhone 18e are apparently set to take place simultaneously in June.

The leaker's previous report outlined Apple's decision to implement new cost-control strategies for the device, including specific downgrades to manufacturing processes, chips, memory, and more. The move will "effectively bring it in line with the '18e' model."

With the ‌iPhone 17e‌ and ‌iPhone 17‌, the biggest differences are the Dynamic Island, display size, ProMotion, brightness, the front facing camera, the Ultra Wide camera, and battery life. It is not clear which key differentiators will remain between the two devices in their next iterations.

The leaker apparently verified the information using multiple sources. They noted that the information originates from the same source who correctly confirmed that the ‌iPhone 17e‌ would continue to feature a "notch," contrary to false reports that the device would have a ‌Dynamic Island‌.

The standard ‌iPhone 18‌ is expected to launch months after the iPhone 18 Pro models as part of an all-new split launch strategy. Apple's usual fall iPhone announcement is expected to include the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌, ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, and the so-called foldable "iPhone Ultra." The iPhone 18e, ‌iPhone 18‌, and iPhone Air 2 will likely follow in the spring of 2027.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18
Tag: Fixed Focus Digital
Related Forum: iPhone

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Top Rated Comments

maerz001 Avatar
maerz001
8 minutes ago at 08:08 am
Remove the camera button before lowering screen quality
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Valen1 Avatar
Valen1
10 minutes ago at 08:05 am
Like Apple needs cost cutting with their profit margin and I say this as a stock holder.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bigandtasty Avatar
bigandtasty
5 minutes ago at 08:11 am

who are we pinning this on? tim or ternus?
Tim. He's the one currently driving
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
enjoi52
7 minutes ago at 08:08 am

who are we pinning this on? tim or ternus?
Who is the current CEO?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
10 minutes ago at 08:05 am
Oh great...

I love new devices that are worse than previous models.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments