iPhone Foldable Display Said to Feature iPad-Style 4:3 Aspect Ratio

Apple's upcoming "iPhone Fold" will feature a foldable screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, according to a Chinese leaker who previously leaked the book-style device's display dimensions.



The Weibo-based account Digital Chat Station claims that Apple will adopt a "roughly" 4:3 aspect ratio on the inner display in order to achieve consistency between the outer display, as well as to ensure parity with existing iPad software.

Apple's iPad and iPad Pro models have maintained a 4:3 aspect ratio across generations. The ratio offers a balanced experience in both portrait and landscape orientation, making it particularly versatile for reading/browsing and split-screen multitasking. Only the 8.3-inch iPad mini has deviated from the traditional ratio, instead using an approximate 3:2 ratio due to its slightly taller and narrower dimensions.

Digital Chat Station previously revealed the alleged dimensions of the iPhone Fold, claiming the device has a 5.5-inch outer screen and an inner folding 7.8-inch screen. Reputable Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has since corroborated the dimensions, additionally describing the inner screen as "crease-free."

Kuo says the device will feature a titanium alloy casing with a hinge made of metallic glass, and it will have a dual-lens rear camera with a front-facing camera for both folded and unfolded states.

Notably, Kuo says that the phone will forgo Face ID authentication, instead using a Touch ID side button as a means to save precious internal space. It will also be positioned as a "true AI-driven phone," with the larger screens allowing for a better multi-tasking AI experience.

Most estimates put the selling price of the iPhone Fold at around $2,000-$2,500 in the United States. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman expects Apple's first foldable device to arrive next sometime year.