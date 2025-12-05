iPhone Fold Will Be eSIM-Only, But Chinese Users May Have Other Ideas

Apple's first foldable iPhone will reportedly drop the physical SIM card slot in favor of eSIM technology, according to a well-known Chinese leaker posting on Weibo today.



Apple is expected to introduce the device late next year or in early 2027, based on multiple reports. The so-called "iPhone Fold" is rumored to feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a book-style design that opens to reveal a roughly 7.8-inch inner screen reminiscent of an iPad mini.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has described the foldable as "super thin and a design achievement," comparing it to "two titanium iPhone Airs side by side." Internal volume will therefore be tightly constrained.

"It's highly likely that the foldable iPhone will come without a SIM card slot, supporting eSIM only," said leaker Instant Digital, echoing earlier expectations from Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Instant Digital also highlighted the current shortcomings of eSIM in mainland China, where users strongly prefer physical SIM activation and dual-SIM slots. China's fast-moving resale and device-trial culture makes quick SIM transfers essential, meaning an eSIM-only foldable would rely heavily on seamless carrier provisioning.

Apple is aware of the hurdles. The iPhone Air, which adopted an eSIM-only design for similar space-driven reasons, depends on dedicated support from China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom. It allows up to two active eSIMs, but activation still requires an in-store visit.

Globally, iPhone Air sales have undershot expectations, to say the least. Many consumers have focused less on its thin profile and more on the trade-offs it introduced, such as reduced battery life and a single rear camera. In China, the eSIM limitation will have surely added another layer of hesitation.

The foldable iPhone is rumored to introduce several new technologies, including a 24-megapixel under-display camera and a crease-free inner panel. Apple will be banking on these advances to overcome concerns about usability, especially in markets where eSIM adoption lags.

Reports suggest the device could cost between $2,000 and $2,500 in the United States, suggesting it could be the most expensive iPhone to date.