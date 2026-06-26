 2027 iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e to Get 9GB RAM and A20 Chip - MacRumors
Skip to Content

2027 iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e to Get 9GB RAM and A20 Chip

by

The lower-end iPhone 18 models set to launch in spring 2027 will feature 9GB DRAM, up from 8GB, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iphone 17 ceramic shield
Kuo says the A20 chip Apple plans to use for the devices will have 1.5GB x 6 dies for a total of 9GB RAM, instead of 2GB x 4 dies as the current lower-end iPhone 17 models use.

By lower-end iPhones, Kuo is likely referencing the ‌iPhone 18‌ and the iPhone 18e, both of which are rumored to be coming around March or April of 2027. Apple plans to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, and foldable iPhone this fall, and those devices are expected to feature 12GB RAM (1.5GB x 8 dies) like the current iPhone 17 Pro models.

Apple will add more RAM to the ‌iPhone 18‌ models to make sure the devices work well with AI workloads and are able to support all of the Apple Intelligence features coming in iOS 27.

Apple yesterday raised prices across its Mac and iPad lines, but ‌iPhone 17‌ pricing hasn't gone up. Apple will likely implement price hikes when the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ models come out, and since Apple raised the cost of even the low-end iPad and the MacBook Neo, the ‌iPhone 18‌ and iPhone 18e probably won't be exempt from an increase.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iphone 17 models

No iPhone 18 This Year, Apple Supplier Comments Seemingly Confirm

Monday June 15, 2026 10:51 am PDT by
Apple's standard iPhone 18 model will launch in early 2027, based on comments from a partner in the company's supply chain that appear to corroborate rumors of a delayed spring release for the base model. Apple typically works on an annual smartphone launch cycle where it releases the entirety of its latest flagship iPhone series in the fall, usually around mid-September. That appears set to ...
Read Full Article94 comments
iphone 17 ceramic shield

iPhone 18 to Pack 12GB of RAM for Smarter Siri Features

Tuesday June 16, 2026 3:34 am PDT by
Next year's regular iPhone 18 will come with 12GB of RAM to support Apple's most powerful on-device AI model and related Siri features, according to South Korea's KB Securities (via DigiTimes). In its Siri AI announcement during WWDC 2026, Apple confirmed that its most powerful model enables more expressive Siri voices and major accuracy improvements for systemwide dictation. Both features...
Read Full Article46 comments
ios 27 siri animation

Siri Uses Pill Shape to Hide the Dynamic Island in iOS 27, But iPhone 18 Could Make It a Circle

Tuesday June 16, 2026 5:10 am PDT by
In iOS 27, Siri now appears as a glowing pill-shaped orb that expands directly from the Dynamic Island, but may give way to a circle on next-generation iPhones. Instead of the glowing light effect that previously traced the edges of the display, a swirling Siri orb expands from the Dynamic Island in iOS 27, with the design hiding its true cutouts, just like other Dynamic Island animations. ...
Read Full Article16 comments

Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
2 minutes ago at 09:59 am
That one extra gigabyte of RAM will raise the price of both phones by $100, I just know it
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments