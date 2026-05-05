iPhone 18 Downgrades Rumored Yet Again

The standard iPhone 18 and the lower-cost iPhone 18e are said to share components, according to the leaker known as "Fixed Focus Digital," as further evidence that Apple is narrowing the gap between the two devices.



In new posts on Weibo, Fixed Focus Digital said that certain parts are interchangeable between the two models, adding that the information originates from a reliable manufacturing source. The leaker described the component overlap as confirmation that the specification convergence between the ‌iPhone 18‌ and iPhone 18e is real and measurable at the supply chain level. "Take it from me: The standard ‌iPhone 18‌ model has been downgraded and its launch delayed-this decision is final and will not change," they added.

The posts also suggested that if the ‌iPhone 18‌ ships in spring 2027 rather than alongside the Pro models in the fall, September and October will effectively become "flagship season" for Apple, a window occupied by the iPhone 18 Pro, ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, and the foldable "iPhone Ultra." A split launch strategy separating the Pro and standard models has been widely reported since last year, with Ming-Chi Kuo and Nikkei among those to have corroborated the plan.

The component sharing claim builds on a string of downgrade reports over the past two weeks. The leaker first reported that Apple is implementing certain manufacturing downgrades to the ‌iPhone 18‌ as a cost-cutting measure, before adding that display specifications and the chip will both be affected. Apple could be planning to tweak the name of the A-series chip used in the device to obscure the extent of the chip change. Engineering Validation Testing of the ‌iPhone 18‌ and iPhone 18e is said to be taking place simultaneously in June, which aligns with the idea that the two devices now share significant engineering overlap.

Today, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e are meaningfully different devices: the standard model features a 6.3-inch display with ProMotion and up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness, the Dynamic Island, a five-core GPU, an Ultra Wide camera, and significantly better battery life. The ‌iPhone 17e‌, by contrast, has a smaller 6.1-inch display, a notch rather than a ‌Dynamic Island‌, no ProMotion, a four-core GPU, and no Ultra Wide camera. If Apple is now sharing components between the ‌iPhone 18‌ and iPhone 18e and reducing display and chip specifications on the standard model, many of those distinctions could shrink or disappear entirely in the next generation.

The ‌iPhone 18‌, iPhone 18e, and iPhone Air 2 are all expected to launch in spring 2027, with the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌, ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, and iPhone Ultra anticipated to be announced in the fall.