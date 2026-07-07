 iPhone Air 2 Could Get an 11% Battery Capacity Boost - MacRumors
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iPhone Air 2 Could Get an 11% Battery Capacity Boost

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Apple is reportedly working on a second-generation iPhone Air that's expected to launch in spring 2027, and one of Apple's main aims is to improve battery life. We now have the first rumor suggesting what kind of improvement could be coming.

iphone air camera
In a post on Weibo listing supply chain predictions, serial leaker Digital Chat Station said the iPhone Air 2 is expected to feature a 3,500mAh battery. That's up from the 3,149mAh battery in the current iPhone Air, indicating around a 11% increase in raw capacity.

A larger battery capacity usually implies either a physically larger battery or a denser one, but it does not automatically mean a bigger phone. Apple may also be able to improve internal packaging to fit a larger battery in the same chassis. Either way, it's going to be another tight squeeze.

Multiple prior rumors have suggested Apple is adding a second camera to the ‌iPhone Air‌ to address the main customer complaint about the device. The current model has a single rear Wide lens, which makes it less versatile compared to the more affordable iPhone 17 in terms of photography. Reports suggest Apple will add an Ultra Wide lens to the iPhone Air 2 to address this.

Multiple technologies are housed in the plateau of the iPhone Air to maximize space for the battery, so Apple would presumably need to redesign the internals considerably to fit in another camera. Whether that will impact the battery packaging design remains to be seen.

The device will use an A20 chip built on Apple's new 2nm process, so it could feature better efficiency, which should help battery life regardless of any change in battery capacity. In addition, according to a separate report, Apple is said to be adopting a Samsung-made OLED technology called CoE (Color Filter on Encapsulation), which could make the iPhone Air 2's display thinner. That could allow Apple to slide in a slightly larger battery while retaining the same device dimensions.

The iPhone Air 2 is expected to launch in the first half of 2027, alongside the regular iPhone 18 and the lower-cost iPhone 18e.

Related Roundup: iPhone Air
Tag: Digital Chat Station
Buyer's Guide: iPhone Air (Neutral)

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Top Rated Comments

T
t0rqx
39 minutes ago at 03:06 am
They will downgrade the SoC to an ordinary A20 for profit margin.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
manhattanboy Avatar
manhattanboy
17 minutes ago at 03:29 am
The iPhone Air is still the most underrated iPhone. Using it with a carbon fiber case it is the best phone I’ve ever owned, so thin and light compared to the ProMax that I came from.

Personally, I don’t care for the ultra wide camera addition (I would have preferred a telephoto ). The extra battery would be a welcome addition.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
GDF
19 minutes ago at 03:27 am
Definitely needs battery improvement. Thought the battery was fine during the Fall/Winter months, but now with this hot summer, the battery dies quicker and the Air heats up too much compared to my former 16 Pro or my wife's 17 Pro Max. Also - screen dims too easily during hot days too. Still really like the Air, but those are important drawbacks, as is the camera.

Wish the upgrades were coming out this Fall, as Spring is too long, so may end up going back to the the 18 Pro, although will not like having the extra weight and slightly smaller screen.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wohmiguel Avatar
wohmiguel
33 minutes ago at 03:12 am
Hooray...? I don't know. 11% doesn't seem to be that much of an upgrade.

Same principle as 0 x 10 still being zero. Let's just pray for a second speaker.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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