MacBook Pro Models With M5 Chips Might Not Launch Until Next Year

In a research note today, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that MacBook Pro models with M5 chips might not launch until 2026.



Kuo discussed how the A20 chips in iPhone 18 models will be packaged with WMCM (Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module) technology, which integrates the so-called "underfill and molding processes" for more efficient manufacturing and increased yield, a term that refers to the percentage of functional chips that can be obtained per silicon wafer.

Kuo went on to say that high-end M5 chips in 2026 MacBooks — likely referring to the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips — will continue to have separate underfill and molding processes during production. His mention of 2026 is the key part here, as it was previously rumored that MacBook Pro models with M5 chips would launch in late 2025. Last month, however, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was "considering" pushing back the release of the next MacBook Pro models with the M5 series of chips until 2026.

All in all, Kuo's mention of "2026 MacBooks" with high-end M5 chips is the latest clue that the MacBook Pro might not be updated this year after all.

Timing aside, we recommend skipping the MacBook Pro models with the M5 series of chips if you can wait, as the subsequent models with the M6 series of chips are expected to feature more significant changes, including an OLED display, a thinner design, and possibly a smaller notch. However, those models might not launch until early 2027 now.