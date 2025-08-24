iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 12 New Features

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should be unveiled in a few more weeks, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.



In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman corroborated a rumor that iPhone 17 Pro models will be "available in an orange color."

Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models:



Check out our iPhone 17 Pro roundup to learn more.