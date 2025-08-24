iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 12 New Features
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should be unveiled in a few more weeks, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman corroborated a rumor that iPhone 17 Pro models will be "available in an orange color."
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models:
- Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14 Pro have a stainless steel frame. The back of the devices will supposedly have a new "part-aluminum, part-glass" design.
- Rectangular camera bump: iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to have a large rectangular camera bump.
- Anti-reflective display option: While it has been an on-again, off-again rumor, the latest word is that iPhone 17 Pro models will feature an anti-reflect display option with a matte finish. Perhaps this will be the same nano-texture glass option that is available for the iMac, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro.
- Redesigned antenna system: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to feature a redesigned antenna system that wraps around the large rear camera bump on the devices. This may result in improved 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity compared to previous models.
- Orange/Copper color: A new copper-like color option is expected for the iPhone 17 Pro models, along with Dark Blue.
- Longer battery life: The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to have a slightly thicker design that allows for a larger battery. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will apparently surpass the 5,000 mAh battery capacity mark.
- A19 Pro chip: iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to use Apple's next-generation A19 Pro chip, which will reportedly be manufactured with TSMC's newer third-generation 3nm process. Like usual, expect modest year-over-year performance gains and power efficiency improvements compared to the current iPhones.
- 12GB of RAM: iPhone 17 Pro models, and even the iPhone 17 Air, are rumored to have 12GB of RAM. This upgrade should help to improve the performance of Apple Intelligence and multitasking. All four iPhone 16 models have 8GB of RAM.
- 24-megapixel front camera: All four iPhone 17 models are said to feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, whereas all iPhone 16 models are equipped with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.
- 48-megapixel Telephoto camera: An upgraded 48-megapixel Telephoto camera is rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, up from the 12-megapixel Telephoto camera on iPhone 16 Pro models.
- Dual video recording: iPhone 17 Pro models may allow users to record video with the front and rear cameras simultaneously in the Camera app.
- Vapor chamber cooling system: All four iPhone 17 models are rumored to feature a metal-covered battery and other internal design changes for better heat dissipation. A vapor chamber cooling system has been rumored for the Pro models specifically.
Check out our iPhone 17 Pro roundup to learn more.