iPhone 17 Pro Max's Internal Design With Metal Battery Allegedly Leaks
Alleged images of the iPhone 17 Pro Max's internal design have surfaced, offering a potential look inside the device before it is announced by Apple next month.
The images were shared by the account "yeux1122" this week, in a blog post on the Korean platform Naver. The account aggregates Apple rumors and leaks, so it is likely not the original source of the images, and it is unclear if they are legitimate.
The images show that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will apparently feature a metal-covered battery, as previously rumored. There will apparently be two versions of the battery, with the L-shaped one in the image below to be used in iPhone 17 Pro models that still have a physical SIM card tray. The battery is expected to be more rectangular in iPhone 17 Pro models that lack a physical SIM card tray, such as those sold in the United States.
The metal cover would help to dissipate heat generated by the battery. Apple already uses a metal-covered battery in the iPhone 16 Pro
, but the standard iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max batteries still have black foil covers.
The batteries in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus use a type of adhesive that can be loosened with low-voltage electrical current, from a 9V battery or another power source. Another leaker known as "Majin Bu" expects the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max batteries will also be removable in the same manner.
The images also show the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a much larger camera bump compared to previous models, as widely rumored by this point.
You can also see the position of the MagSafe system, and the charging port.
Overall, the image does not reveal anything that has not already been rumored by this point, but it does help to reinforce expectations.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in less than a month from now.
