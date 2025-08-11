iPhone 17 Pro Leak Reveals Alleged New 5G Antenna Design

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a redesigned antenna system that wraps around the large rear camera bump on the devices, according to the latest rumor from a hit-or-miss leaker known as Majin Bu.
A render of the iPhone 17 Pro's alleged antenna system via @zellzoi
The plastic antenna lines on iPhones allow wireless radio signals to pass through the otherwise metal frame on the devices. With an antenna line wrapping around the rear camera bump, the iPhone 17 Pro models could have improved 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity compared to previous models, given that this antenna line would be longer and would not be covered by your hands when you are holding the device.
The redesigned antenna system will result in fewer antenna lines on the iPhone 17 Pro frame, according to Majin Bu. One of the renders shared by the leaker shows that the device apparently lacks antenna lines on the top and bottom edges.
Majin Bu has a decidedly mixed track record as it relates to Apple rumors, with some of his leaks proving to be true, but others turning out to be complete misses. He was most recently accurate about iPadOS 26 adding a Mac-like menu bar to iPads.
Another leaker has cast doubt on this particular rumor, so keep your expectations in check. Fortunately, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series in a little less than a month from now, so official details are just around the corner.
The iPhone 17 series is now just weeks away. Apple's iPhone 17 event this year is rumored to be scheduled for Tuesday, September 9. If Apple follows the traditional pattern, iPhone 17 pre-orders would begin on the Friday, September 12. The new devices would then likely reach customers and retail stores the following Friday, September 19.
