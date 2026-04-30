 Some iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air Users Experiencing a Charging Issue - MacRumors
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Some iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air Users Experiencing a Charging Issue

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Earlier this week, 9to5Mac's Benjamin Mayo reported on an apparent charging issue affecting at least some of Apple's latest iPhone models.

iPhone 17 Pro and Air Feature
In short, Mayo said that when he attempted to charge his iPhone Air with a USB-C cable just seconds after the device ran out of battery, it failed to turn on and did not display the usual red battery icon that indicates charging is occurring.

Mayo subsequently realized that several users have posted about this issue across websites such as Reddit and iFixit Answers, but it is unclear what the root cause is or how widespread it is. Apple has yet to publicly comment on the matter, and the issue does not appear to be fixed in the latest iOS 26.4.1 and iOS 26.4.2 software releases.

As far as I can tell, I also experienced this issue with my iPhone 17 Pro Max earlier this month. While staying at a hotel, I accidentally forgot to charge the device one night, leading it to shut off on me when I woke up the next morning. Naturally, I plugged in a USB-C cable, but the screen remained black with no battery icon for many minutes. At the time, I thought that maybe the hotel's outlets were not working correctly, but I knew something was up after I tried a variety of different outlets and chargers without success.

Just like Mayo, I was eventually able to get my iPhone to turn on by placing it on a MagSafe charger and waiting about 10 to 15 minutes. In my case, it was a MagSafe battery pack from Anker that I carry with me while traveling.

A few Reddit users said the standard iPhone 17 model is also impacted.

All in all, it would appear that the new iPhones have a hit-or-miss charging problem when they fully run out of battery, but there is no guarantee that everyone will experience it. With the issue now receiving attention on 9to5Mac and MacRumors, hopefully Apple is made aware and provides a fix in an upcoming iOS version.

Related Roundups: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17 Pro (Neutral), iPhone Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

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