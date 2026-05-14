 Get the M5 MacBook Pro for Record Low Price of $1,499.99 on Amazon - MacRumors
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Get the M5 MacBook Pro for Record Low Price of $1,499.99 on Amazon

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Earlier this week, we began tracking a new all-time low price on the 32GB/1TB M5 MacBook Pro, and now the 16GB/1TB model has joined in on the deals. You can get this 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro for $1,499.99 on Amazon, down from $1,699.00.

m5 macbook pro mintNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $199 off, this is a match of the lowest price we've ever tracked on this model, and it's available in Space Black and Silver. This is the model that launched in the fall of 2025 as part of a refresh of the MacBook Pro lineup, featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

$199 OFF
M5 MacBook Pro (16GB/1TB) for $1,499.99

You can also still get the 32GB/1TB 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro for $1,799.00, down from $2,099.00. This one is only available in Silver on Amazon. In addition to the M5 deals, Apple's newest M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models are also available for new low prices on Amazon.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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