 Apple Covers iPhone 17 Pro in Stickers in New Ad - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Covers iPhone 17 Pro in Stickers in New Ad

by

In a video uploaded to its YouTube channel in South Korea today, Apple showed off a handful of iPhone 17 Pro devices decorated with tiny stickers.

iPhone 17 Pro Stickers Ad
The stickers are placed on the iPhone 17 Pro's so-called "plateau," the protruding aluminum area housing the rear cameras, an LED flash, a microphone, and the LiDAR Scanner. The video has the hashtags #PhoneDecor and #iPhoneCustomization.

"Stick it here," says Apple.


The ad is accompanied by a pair of YouTube Shorts.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17 Pro
Tags: Apple Ads, South Korea
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17 Pro (Neutral)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

Yr Blues Avatar
Yr Blues
9 minutes ago at 08:36 am
Can't innovate, my ass.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
14 minutes ago at 08:31 am

A single transparent decal with multiple images would be a lot more practical and durable
If something like you want is already made, sure. My daughter covers her phone in various stickers, and changes them out monthly. Themes change based on mood and the seasons.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments