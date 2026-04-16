Apple Covers iPhone 17 Pro in Stickers in New Ad
In a video uploaded to its YouTube channel in South Korea today, Apple showed off a handful of iPhone 17 Pro devices decorated with tiny stickers.
The stickers are placed on the iPhone 17 Pro's so-called "plateau," the protruding aluminum area housing the rear cameras, an LED flash, a microphone, and the LiDAR Scanner. The video has the hashtags #PhoneDecor and #iPhoneCustomization.
"Stick it here," says Apple.
The ad is accompanied by a pair of YouTube Shorts
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