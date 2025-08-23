Top Stories: All-New Apple Operating System, iPhone Leaks, and More

Apple's annual September event with new iPhone and Apple Watch models and potentially a few other announcements is coming up quickly, so we should be hearing something soon about an official date.



Apple Working on All-New 'Charismatic' Operating System

Apple's long-rumored home hub device and eventual tabletop robot will run on a new operating system code-named "Charismatic," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The new home-focused operating system will reportedly blend elements of tvOS and watchOS and revolve largely around clock faces and widgets. Siri voice commands and touch input will be supported, as well as multi-user support with automatic facial recognition.

For more on Apple's smart home plans, be sure to check out last week's episode of The MacRumors Show.



iPhone 17 Pro Max's Internal Design With Metal Battery Allegedly Leaks

Alleged images of the iPhone 17 Pro Max's internal design have surfaced, offering a potential look inside the device before it is announced by Apple next month.



The images show that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will apparently feature two versions of a metal-covered battery, an L-shaped one to be used in models that still have a physical SIM card tray and a more rectangular one for models that lack a physical SIM card tray, such as those sold in the United States.



Apple Watch Ultra 3 Just Weeks Away: Eight Reasons to Upgrade

We're only weeks away from Apple's annual iPhone event and along with the new iPhone 17 series, we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023, and it should deliver a few upgrades.



We're also expecting minor updates for the mainstream Series 11 model, and perhaps a bit more significant changes for the budget third-generation Apple Watch SE that should be seeing its first update since 2022.

For those users looking further ahead, one report claims at least one Apple Watch model will see a "significant redesign" in 2026, with a possibility of Touch ID for biometric authentication.



Here's Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 7

Apple is nearing the finish line on development for the initial public release of iOS 26, pushing out new betas to developers and public beta testers this week.



The redesigned Blood Oxygen feature that rolled out to Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models in the U.S. last week is now included in iOS 26 and watchOS 26 betas, while there's now an option to receive notifications when the new Adaptive Power mode in iOS 26 turns on to help save battery.



Apple Rumored to Launch 'TechWoven' Cases for iPhone 17 With 'Crossbody Strap' Option

Earlier this week, we got our first glimpse at what will reportedly be Apple's new premium case material for the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, replacing the highly criticized FineWoven cases that debuted alongside the iPhone 15 lineup.



A subsequent leak indicates the new material may be dubbed "TechWoven," with the cases available in a number of colors for the various models. Previously seen lanyard attachment points on Apple's first-party cases for the iPhone 17 lineup may instead be intended for a "Crossbody Strap" accessory mentioned on the alleged case packaging.



Apple Releases iOS 18.6.2 With Security Fixes

Apple this week released minor iOS 18.6.2, iPadOS 18.6.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.6.1 updates delivering security fixes. According to the Apple's security support document, the updates address a memory corruption issue that could occur from being sent a malicious image file.



Apple says it's aware that the issue may have been actively exploited in an "extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals," so while most users are unlikely to be targeted, it's still a good idea to make sure your devices are updated.



