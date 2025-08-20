Update Now: iOS 18.6.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.6.1 Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerability

Apple today released new iOS 18.6.2, iPadOS 18.6.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.6.1 updates, and the software addresses a security vulnerability that is known to have been actively exploited.



According to Apple's security support documents, memory corruption could result from devices that were sent a malicious image file.

Apple says that it is aware of a report that the issue "may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals." This wording suggests that the average iPhone, iPad, and Mac user doesn't need to worry about being targeted with this attack, but it is still a good idea to update right away.

Apple addressed the issue with improved bounds checking, and the CVE credits Apple, indicating that Apple's internal teams found the bug and fixed it.

Along with iOS 18.6.2, iPadOS 18.6.2, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.6.1 updates, Apple has also released security fixes with iPadOS 17.7.10, macOS 14.7.8, and macOS 13.7.8.