Update Now: iOS 18.6.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.6.1 Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerability

by

Apple today released new iOS 18.6.2, iPadOS 18.6.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.6.1 updates, and the software addresses a security vulnerability that is known to have been actively exploited.

bug security vulnerability issue fix
According to Apple's security support documents, memory corruption could result from devices that were sent a malicious image file.

Apple says that it is aware of a report that the issue "may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals." This wording suggests that the average iPhone, iPad, and Mac user doesn't need to worry about being targeted with this attack, but it is still a good idea to update right away.

Apple addressed the issue with improved bounds checking, and the CVE credits Apple, indicating that Apple's internal teams found the bug and fixed it.

Along with iOS 18.6.2, iPadOS 18.6.2, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.6.1 updates, Apple has also released security fixes with iPadOS 17.7.10, macOS 14.7.8, and macOS 13.7.8.

Top Rated Comments

erthquake Avatar
erthquake
39 minutes ago at 11:06 am

Already got a notification that this update is available for my iPhone.

But, how come no updates for iPadOS???
I'm downloading iPadOS 18.6.2 right now.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Biro Avatar
Biro
34 minutes ago at 11:11 am

Already got a notification that this update is available for my iPhone.

But, how come no updates for iPadOS???
It may be your geographical location. IP 18.6.2 is already available for many. It should be for you too - shortly if not already.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
16 minutes ago at 11:30 am
Obligatory comment about the horrific perspective. And the leg count.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacsRgr8 Avatar
MacsRgr8
19 minutes ago at 11:26 am
Always happy to be able to install these security updates.
However, OS security holes exploited vs patched will forever be a cat-and-mouse game.... let's keep hoping that the fixes are available fast enough for all users.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments