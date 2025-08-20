Apple Releases iOS 18.6.2 With Security Fixes

Apple today released iOS 18.6.2 and iPadOS 18.6.2, more minor updates for the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.6.2 comes less than a week after the launch of iOS 18.6.1, an update that re-added blood oxygen monitoring support to the latest Apple Watch models.



iOS 18.6.2 and iPadOS 18.6.2 can be downloaded on eligible devices over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iPadOS 17.7.10 for iPads that aren't able to run ‌iPadOS 18‌.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 18.6.2 and iPadOS 18.6.2 provides important security fixes and the updates are recommended for all users.

We are less than a month away from the launch of iOS 26, the next-generation version of iOS that will replace ‌iOS 18‌, so this will likely be one of the last updates to ‌iOS 18‌ beyond security fixes.

