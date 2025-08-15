iPhone 17 Pro Leak Reveals SIM Card Tray Might Live Another Year in Some Countries

iPhone 17 Pro models may still have a SIM card tray in at least some countries, based on an image shared today by a hit-or-miss leaker known as Majin Bu.



The Information previously reported that Apple was planning to remove the physical SIM card tray from iPhones in more countries this year. The report did not mention any specific countries where it would be removed, but China might not be one of them.

In the U.S., all iPhone 14 through iPhone 16 models do not have a SIM card tray, and instead rely entirely on digital eSIM technology. Apple has yet to release any iPhone models without a SIM card tray in any other countries.

At a minimum, the all-new iPhone 17 Air is expected to lack a SIM card tray in most if not all countries, due to its ultra-thin design.

When the iPhone 14 series launched in 2022, Apple promoted eSIMs as being more secure than a physical SIM, as they cannot be removed from an iPhone that is lost or stolen. In addition, at least eight eSIMs can be managed on an iPhone at once, eliminating the need to obtain, carry, and swap physical SIM cards while traveling.

Apple has a support document with a list of carriers around that world that support eSIMs.