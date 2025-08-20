Apple Watch Ultra 3 Just Weeks Away: Eight Reasons to Upgrade

We're only weeks away from Apple's annual iPhone event – rumored to take place on September 9 – and along with the new iPhone 17 series, we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications
By the time the Ultra 3 is unveiled, it will have been two years since the previous model arrived. The intervening period has left plenty of room for enhancements, especially for users coming from a first-generation Apple Watch Ultra. Here are all of the major new features we're likely to see in the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Larger Display

Evidence from a recent iOS 26 beta points to a slightly larger display for the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3. MacRumors uncovered an image with a resolution of 422 x 514 pixels – higher than the current Ultra 2's 410 x 502 panel.

apple watch ultra snow
No increase in case size has been rumored, but the larger resolution suggests Apple could be trimming bezel width to expand the viewing area without altering the watch’s overall dimensions. If accurate, this would give the Ultra 3 the biggest Apple Watch display yet, enhancing readability and making better use of the rugged design's expansive front surface.

Newer Processor

Given it's been two years since an update, it's highly likely the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will debut with a new chip.

s9 chip apple watch
The current model uses the S9, while the 2024 Apple Watch Series 10 introduced the S10. Although the S10 doesn't improve performance over the S9, its smaller design creates more internal space for other components. In the Ultra, that could allow for a larger battery, additional sensors, or new connectivity hardware.

On the other hand, leaked internal information suggests Apple could introduce an S11 chip this year, and while the underlying technology is the same as the S9 and S10 chips, Apple could make other tweaks. With the S10, for example, Apple redesigned the chip with a thinner profile so it would take up less space inside the watch. Major performance gains may not arrive until the S12 chip next year, however.

Faster Refresh Rate

By skipping a hardware refresh for the Apple Watch Ultra in 2024, Apple inadvertently allowed the Apple Watch Series 10 to leap ahead in display technology. This imbalance is unlikely to last long, with the next Ultra almost certain to catch up.

Apple Watch Series 10 Jet Black
The Series 10 debuted with an LTPO3 OLED always-on Retina display, a step up from the Ultra's LTPO2 panel. The upgrade gives the Series 10 a faster refresh rate in always-on mode, making it possible for watch faces to feature a continuously ticking seconds hand.

Wide-Angle OLED

Apple also introduced a wide-angle OLED on the Series 10, which delivers up to 40% more brightness when viewed off-axis compared to the Ultra's OLED display. Taken together with the LPTO3 panel, these advancements make it seem all but inevitable that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will inherit the same improvements.

apple watch series 10 display

Satellite Connectivity

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to become the first Apple Watch with satellite connectivity, extending its reach far beyond cellular towers and Wi-Fi. Like the iPhone 14 and later, it will tap into satellite networks for off-grid texting, giving wearers a lifeline in remote areas.

Emergency SOS via Satellite iPhone YT
Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Apple was working to bring the feature to the Ultra line. On iPhone, satellite support originally handled only emergency SOS messages, but iOS 18 expanded it to allow standard text conversations. If Apple follows the same model, Ultra 3 owners could message anyone, even when entirely off the grid.

On iPhone, two years of service come free, and it's likely the same arrangement will apply to the Ultra 3 when it launches.

Faster Charging

With the Series 10, Apple debuted a redesigned rear casing made of metal, complete with a larger charging coil and an integrated antenna. The change replaced the ceramic and sapphire crystal back seen on earlier models.

apple watch series 10 back sensor
The Ultra still uses that older rear design, but the advantages of the Series 10's update make it probable that the Ultra 3 will adopt the same metal back. Beyond structural changes, the redesign improves cellular performance and significantly boosts charging speeds.

In practice, the difference is stark: the Series 10 can reach 80% charge in just 30 minutes, shaving 15 minutes off the Series 9's time. By contrast, the Ultra 2 – with its older back and larger battery – needs a full hour to hit the same mark. A switch to the new casing would close that gap, giving the Ultra 3 much faster top-up times alongside stronger connectivity.

5G Cellular

Reports from Bloomberg and The Information indicate that Apple intends to drop Qualcomm modems from the Apple Watch Ultra with the third-generation model. Instead of relying on Qualcomm hardware or on its own custom modem, Apple is expected to turn to MediaTek, one of the few companies developing 5G solutions for wearables.

apple watch ultra sandy
The shift would mark a major connectivity upgrade. Current cellular Apple Watch models still depend on 4G LTE, despite the iPhone adopting 5G back in 2020. MediaTek's chip is designed for 5G RedCap, a streamlined version of 5G tailored for connected devices that don't require the full speed and bandwidth of standard 5G networks.

Blood Pressure Monitoring

Apple has been developing blood pressure monitoring for several years, and reports last year suggested it could debut as the flagship health upgrade for the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Whether it's ready in time remains uncertain, since accuracy and reliability are still major hurdles.

apple watch series 7 ecg
If the feature does arrive, it won't deliver exact systolic and diastolic readings like a medical-grade cuff. Instead, the watch would track upward trends and alert the wearer if hypertension is detected over time. Users could then share that alert with a healthcare professional for further evaluation.

High blood pressure is often called the "silent killer" because it frequently goes unnoticed until it causes serious damage. By flagging early warning signs, the Apple Watch could play a preventative role similar to its existing heart health features, such as atrial fibrillation detection, single-lead ECG, and recently re-enabled blood oxygen monitoring.

