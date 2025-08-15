Apple Watch SE 3: What to Expect From Apple's Upcoming Budget Smartwatch

by

Along with the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple plans to introduce a new version of the Apple Watch SE. The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ hasn't been updated since 2022, so it is overdue for an update.

apple watch se purple february

Size and Design

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ could get new display sizes, according to display analyst Ross Young. The device will supposedly come in 1.6-inch and 1.8-inch display sizes.

Those sizes aren't too far off of the current ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 2 display sizes, but it's time for a display upgrade. The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 2 is modeled after the Apple Watch Series 6, and it comes in the older 40mm and 44mm size options.

With the Series 7, Apple updated the Apple Watch sizing to 41mm and 45mm, and with the Series 10, display sizes changed to 42mm and 46mm. It's possible that the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 will get the Apple Watch Series 7 design, which features a thinner design and slimmed down bezels.

Right now, the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ does not have always-on display technology, and it's another feature that Apple could bring to the low-cost watch now that it's been around for some time. There are no rumors about always-on display technology for the SE 3, though.

Updated S11 Chip

The next-generation ‌Apple Watch SE‌ will get the same S11 chip as the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra, according to information that Apple accidentally leaked.

The S11 is essentially the same as the S9 and the S10, but it will be a major improvement over the S8 chip that's in the current ‌Apple Watch SE‌. Performance should be much quicker and the SE 3 should be much more responsive.

With the S11, the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 could get features like on-device Siri processing, support for double tap gestures, and more storage.

Possible Health Features

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ has historically had fewer health features than Apple's flagship Apple Watch models. It doesn't have the ECG app, and there's no blood oxygen monitoring. If there are new health features in the Series 11 and the Ultra 3, it's unlikely the functionality will make it to the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3.

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ does support core features like heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and respiratory rate tracking, so Apple could add sleep apnea detection to the SE 3 because it would have all of the hardware to support the feature. Sleep apnea detection is currently limited to the Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2.

Apple could upgrade the optical heart sensor to the third-generation version that was initially introduced in the Apple Watch Series 7, because the current ‌Apple Watch SE‌ is still using the second-generation sensor.

Other possibilities include improved battery life, faster charging, and better water resistance.

Plastic Casing Rumors

Back in mid-2024, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple was working on a new ‌Apple Watch SE‌ with a colorful plastic casing. The device would have been reminiscent of the iPhone 5c, an ‌iPhone‌ that used a rigid plastic material instead of aluminum.

As of this year, Gurman says that Apple might have scrapped the plan for a new casing design. The design team supposedly did not like the look of the device, and the materials team was struggling to make it cheaper than the current aluminum casing.

For that reason, the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 may continue to use an aluminum case instead of the more colorful plastic that's been mentioned in rumors.

Price

There haven't been rumors of a price increase for the ‌Apple Watch SE‌, and Apple will likely want to keep the device affordable. The current 40mm version is priced starting at $249, and the 44mm model is priced starting at $279.

Apple has been marketing the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ to parents who get the device for their children, and raising the price could impact Apple's efforts to market the device to kids.

Launch Timing

We're expecting Apple to announce the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 at its September ‌iPhone‌ event. Rumors suggest the event could take place on September 9, and if that's the case, pre-orders for the watch could follow on September 12, and a launch could come on September 19.

Popular Stories

Golden Apple Logo

Every Apple Secret That Leaked Wednesday

Thursday August 14, 2025 4:13 am PDT by
Apple made a major slip Wednesday when it accidentally included hardware identifiers in software code linking to numerous unannounced products. The leaked information provided MacRumors with concrete evidence of Apple's hardware development across multiple product categories. Here's everything that was confirmed through the code discoveries: New HomePod mini with updated chip – New...
Read Full Article51 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 Pro to Start at $1,049 With Doubled Base Storage

Wednesday August 13, 2025 1:45 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have a starting price that is $50 more than the iPhone 16 Pro but it will come with a minimum 256GB of storage, doubling the base capacity compared to last year's model. The information comes from Chinese leaker Instant Digital, posting on Weibo. The account, which has 1.5 million followers, has now made the claim three separate times in recent weeks....
Read Full Article126 comments
ios 26 liquid glass lock screen beta 6

Apple Changes Liquid Glass Again in iOS 26 Beta 6

Monday August 11, 2025 12:09 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen. The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through. Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the ...
Read Full Article190 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Feature Dual

When Will Apple Announce the iPhone 17 Event?

Tuesday August 12, 2025 12:46 pm PDT by
It is now mid-August, meaning that Apple's annual iPhone event is just around the corner. This year, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, the all-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Here are some of the key rumors for those devices:iPhone 17: Same design as iPhone 16, but with an A19 chip, a larger 6.3-inch display, an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera, ...
Read Full Article38 comments
maxresdefault

Top 5 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday August 12, 2025 11:48 am PDT by
We're just about a month away from Apple's annual September event, and we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. There are some useful new features rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which we've summarized below. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Satellite Connectivity - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be the first...
Read Full Article66 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Chassis Offers First Look at All-Aluminum Body

Thursday August 14, 2025 3:40 am PDT by
An alleged iPhone 17 Pro production leak may provide a first look at the device's milled all-aluminum chassis, which this year includes the camera bump – in contrast to last year's iPhone 16 Pro model that features a glass camera module attached to an all-glass back panel. Originally shared by leaker Majin Bu, the image below could be of a moulding, but it still lines up with rumors that...
Read Full Article88 comments
Apple TV 2025 Thumb 2

New Apple TV Coming Later This Year With A17 Pro Chip

Wednesday August 13, 2025 5:29 pm PDT by
Rumors suggest that Apple is working on an updated version of the Apple TV that's slated for launch later this year. Information about the upcoming device that was found in Apple code indicates that it will be equipped with the A17 Pro chip. There have been multiple rumors about a new Apple TV coming in 2025 with a new A-series processor, but it hasn't been clear which chip Apple would use...
Read Full Article119 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Says iOS 18.6.1 is Coming Today

Thursday August 14, 2025 7:29 am PDT by
In case you missed it — this is the post for people who mainly only read headlines — Apple has announced that it will be releasing iOS 18.6.1 and watchOS 11.6.1 later today. Apple shared this information in a press release on its Newsroom website. The software updates will re-enable the Blood Oxygen feature on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models sold in the United States....
Read Full Article58 comments
Tim Cook Apple Park

Apple Launching These 10+ New Products Later This Year

Tuesday August 12, 2025 11:08 am PDT by
While the summer months are often relatively quiet for Apple, the company still has many new products coming later this year. Below, we have outlined at least 10 new Apple products that are expected to launch later this year, along with key rumored features for each. This article was originally published last month, and it has been updated with the latest rumors. iPhone 17 Series iPhon...
Read Full Article51 comments