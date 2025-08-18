Here's Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 7

The seventh developer beta of iOS 26 is now available. While we are now in the later stages of the iOS 26 beta cycle, there are still some changes.



Below, we outline everything new that we have found in iOS 26 beta 7 so far.



Redesigned Blood Oxygen Feature



The seventh developer betas of iOS 26 and watchOS 26 include a redesigned Blood Oxygen feature on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models sold in the U.S. since mid-January 2024.



Adaptive Power Notifications



iOS 26 introduces an Adaptive Power Mode on the iPhone, alongside the existing Low Power Mode.

Apple says Adaptive Power Mode can make "performance adjustments" when necessary to extend an iPhone's battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness, allowing some activities to "take longer," and turning on Low Power Mode when the iPhone's remaining battery life reaches the 20% mark.

iOS 26 beta 7 adds an additional Adaptive Power Notifications toggle in the Settings app, under Battery → Power Mode. This setting allows you to choose whether you receive push notifications each time Adaptive Power mode kicks in.

iOS 26 is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer, but Adaptive Power Mode is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro models and newer.

This article will be updated if more iOS 26 beta 7 changes are discovered.