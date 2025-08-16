Apple Working on All-New Operating System

Apple is developing an all-new operating system codenamed "Charismatic," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



This is likely Apple's long-rumored "homeOS" operating system.

In a report this week, Gurman said both Apple's rumored smart home hub in 2026 and tabletop robot in 2027 will run the new operating system. He said the software platform will blend elements of tvOS and watchOS. For example, he expects there to be a hexagonal grid of apps, just like on the Apple Watch.

The platform largely revolves around clock faces and widgets, and it will have multi-user support, Gurman said. Users will primarily interact with it using Siri voice commands, but touch will also be an option, he said. Some of the preinstalled apps from Apple will apparently include Calendar, Camera, Music, Reminders, and Notes.

Here is what he said about multi-user support:

The devices are meant to be easily shared: They include a front-facing camera that can scan users' faces as they walk toward it and then automatically change the layout, features and content to the preferences of that person.

We should learn more about the new operating system over the coming months.