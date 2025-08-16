Apple Working on All-New Operating System

by

Apple is developing an all-new operating system codenamed "Charismatic," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Feature
This is likely Apple's long-rumored "homeOS" operating system.

In a report this week, Gurman said both Apple's rumored smart home hub in 2026 and tabletop robot in 2027 will run the new operating system. He said the software platform will blend elements of tvOS and watchOS. For example, he expects there to be a hexagonal grid of apps, just like on the Apple Watch.

The platform largely revolves around clock faces and widgets, and it will have multi-user support, Gurman said. Users will primarily interact with it using Siri voice commands, but touch will also be an option, he said. Some of the preinstalled apps from Apple will apparently include Calendar, Camera, Music, Reminders, and Notes.

Here is what he said about multi-user support:

The devices are meant to be easily shared: They include a front-facing camera that can scan users' faces as they walk toward it and then automatically change the layout, features and content to the preferences of that person.

We should learn more about the new operating system over the coming months.

Tag: homeOS

Popular Stories

Golden Apple Logo

Every Apple Secret That Leaked Wednesday

Thursday August 14, 2025 4:13 am PDT by
Apple made a major slip Wednesday when it accidentally included hardware identifiers in software code linking to numerous unannounced products. The leaked information provided MacRumors with concrete evidence of Apple's hardware development across multiple product categories. Here's everything that was confirmed through the code discoveries: New HomePod mini with updated chip – New...
Read Full Article54 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 Pro to Start at $1,049 With Doubled Base Storage

Wednesday August 13, 2025 1:45 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have a starting price that is $50 more than the iPhone 16 Pro but it will come with a minimum 256GB of storage, doubling the base capacity compared to last year's model. The information comes from Chinese leaker Instant Digital, posting on Weibo. The account, which has 1.5 million followers, has now made the claim three separate times in recent weeks....
Read Full Article128 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Chassis Offers First Look at All-Aluminum Body

Thursday August 14, 2025 3:40 am PDT by
An alleged iPhone 17 Pro production leak may provide a first look at the device's milled all-aluminum chassis, which this year includes the camera bump – in contrast to last year's iPhone 16 Pro model that features a glass camera module attached to an all-glass back panel. Originally shared by leaker Majin Bu, the image below could be of a moulding, but it still lines up with rumors that...
Read Full Article89 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Feature Dual

When Will Apple Announce the iPhone 17 Event?

Tuesday August 12, 2025 12:46 pm PDT by
It is now mid-August, meaning that Apple's annual iPhone event is just around the corner. This year, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, the all-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Here are some of the key rumors for those devices:iPhone 17: Same design as iPhone 16, but with an A19 chip, a larger 6.3-inch display, an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera, ...
Read Full Article38 comments
maxresdefault

Top 5 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday August 12, 2025 11:48 am PDT by
We're just about a month away from Apple's annual September event, and we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. There are some useful new features rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which we've summarized below. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Satellite Connectivity - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be the first...
Read Full Article69 comments
Apple TV 2025 Thumb 2

New Apple TV Coming Later This Year With A17 Pro Chip

Wednesday August 13, 2025 5:29 pm PDT by
Rumors suggest that Apple is working on an updated version of the Apple TV that's slated for launch later this year. Information about the upcoming device that was found in Apple code indicates that it will be equipped with the A17 Pro chip. There have been multiple rumors about a new Apple TV coming in 2025 with a new A-series processor, but it hasn't been clear which chip Apple would use...
Read Full Article120 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Says iOS 18.6.1 is Coming Today

Thursday August 14, 2025 7:29 am PDT by
In case you missed it — this is the post for people who mainly only read headlines — Apple has announced that it will be releasing iOS 18.6.1 and watchOS 11.6.1 later today. Apple shared this information in a press release on its Newsroom website. The software updates will re-enable the Blood Oxygen feature on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models sold in the United States....
Read Full Article58 comments
ios 26 liquid glass lock screen beta 6

Apple Changes Liquid Glass Again in iOS 26 Beta 6

Monday August 11, 2025 12:09 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen. The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through. Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the ...
Read Full Article191 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Just Weeks Away — Here Are the Top 4 Rumored Features

Wednesday August 13, 2025 7:59 am PDT by
Apple's annual iPhone event is just around the corner, with the iPhone 17 series expected to be announced in early September, and availability to follow later in the month. As always, the Pro and Pro Max models will have the most new features. Below, we have recapped rumors about four of the most interesting iPhone 17 Pro features. This list is subjective, of course, so sound off in the...
Read Full Article11 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
30 minutes ago at 08:10 am
Oh great ..
This should help with juggling all the balls in the air already.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
woolypants Avatar
woolypants
26 minutes ago at 08:14 am
Somebody at MacRumors is having a bad day. This is the second attempt at posting this I've seen. Unless I have developed psychic powers.

Anyway, my thoughts are that this isn't a new operating system. It's a new UI. It'll all still be based on Apple's Darwin/mach kernel (ah, how we used to talk endlessly about that in the olds days). I'm sure Apple will do a great job, though. That's what they do.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ps3zocker Avatar
ps3zocker
25 minutes ago at 08:15 am
The hexagon grid of apps on the Watch was always a bad idea. Please do not repeat it here.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
23 minutes ago at 08:17 am

The hexagon grid of apps on the Watch was always a bad idea. Please do not repeat it here.
Apple will want it to stand out as "different" for marketing and customer communication purposes. Yeah, sure, the UX may suffer, but hey, it's new! ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ps3zocker Avatar
ps3zocker
18 minutes ago at 08:21 am
It's time for one Apple OS. Same architecture, unified UI. They're really spreading themselves too thin. Yes, they already kind of have the same base, but you can see with visionOS how far behind that is with missing features, etc. We're closer to 10 operating systems than 1 at this point.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
22 minutes ago at 08:18 am

Apple is developing an all-new operating system codenamed "Charismatic," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman ('https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-08-13/apple-s-ai-turnaround-plan-robots-lifelike-siri-and-home-security-cameras').
I don't know where to begin with this sentence...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments