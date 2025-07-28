These 8 Apple Stores Are Opening or Closing Later This Year
Apple is shuttering yet another retail store next month.
As reported by the South China Morning Post today, Apple Parkland in Dalian, China will be closing on Saturday, August 9 at 8 p.m. local time, according to the store's listing on Apple's website. This is a permanent store closure, rather than a relocation.
Apple has not provided a reason for the closure, but the report said the Parkland shopping mall where the store is located was rebranded as Intime City following a management change, so perhaps that was a factor in the company's decision. Typically, Apple gives all affected store employees the opportunity to continue working for the company.
Apple has announced many store openings and closures this year, so we have shared the list below as a quick recap.
The eight stores that are opening or closing later this year are bolded.
Opened/Opening
- Apple MixC Hefei in Hefei, China on January 18 (New)
- Apple Miami Worldcenter in Miami, Florida on January 24 (New)
- Apple Trafford Centre near Manchester, England on March 1 (Updated)
- Apple La Encantada in Tucson, Arizona on June 14 (Updated)
- Apple Perth City in Perth, Australia on June 26 (Updated)
- Apple Touchwood Centre in Solihull, England on July 26 (Updated)
- Apple Umeda in Osaka, Japan on July 26 (New)
- Apple Den Haag in The Hague, Netherlands on August 14 (Updated)
- Apple Uniwalk Qianhai in Shenzhen, China on August 16 (New)
- Apple Chatswood Chase in Chatswood, Australia in October (Updated)
- Apple Downtown Detroit in Detroit, Michigan later this year (New)
Closed/Closing
- Apple Northbrook Court in Northbrook, Illinois on April 26
- Apple Bristol in Bristol, England on August 9
- Apple Parkland in Dalian, China on August 9
- Apple Partridge Creek in Clinton Township, Michigan on August 16
- Apple Hornsby in Hornsby, Australia in October
Apple is in the process of renovating or relocating several other stores, such as Apple Roosevelt Field in New York, Apple Baybrook in Texas, and Apple The Galleria in Florida, but it has yet to announce grand reopening dates for those locations.
