Apple Store With Updated Design Opening in Arizona Later This Week

Apple recently announced that it will be opening a freshly remodeled store at La Encantada in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday, June 14.



The grand re-opening will take place at 10 a.m. local time:

We're making moves. Come with us. Apple La Encantada opens June 14, at 10:00 a.m.

Apple La Encantada first opened in 2004, and it closed in November 2024 for renovations. Apple opened a temporary store at the mall in the interim.

We have not seen any photos of the remodeled store, but expect more wood paneling and an Apple Pickup station for online orders.