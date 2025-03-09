New Apple Store Opens in UK, Another Coming Soon in Ohio

Apple recently shared photos of its revamped store at Trafford Centre, a shopping mall located outside of Manchester in the United Kingdom.



The store features Apple's latest retail design, with lots of wood paneling.

There is a combined Genius Bar and Apple Pickup station with counters set at varied heights for improved accessibility, a seating area for customers to demo the Apple Vision Pro, a large screen on the rear wall, and more.



Apple's original store at Trafford Centre opened in 2005. Its replacement opened March 1.

As spotted by designer Filip Chudzinski, Apple recently announced that it will be opening another all-new store at Crocker Park, an outdoor shopping center in a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. Apple has yet to share an exact grand opening date.

"Get ready," the Crocker Park store page says. "Great things are in store. A brand-new Apple Store is coming soon."

You can expect Apple's new Crocker Park store to be larger and more modern than its original store at the shopping center, which first opened in 2008.