New Apple Store Opening in the UK Next Week

Apple today announced it will be opening a new store at the Touchwood Solihull shopping center in Solihull, a town near Birmingham in England.

Apple's existing store in the mall will be permanently closing on Thursday, July 24, at 6 p.m. local time, according to the company. The new store replacing it will hold its grand opening on Saturday, July 26 at 9 a.m. local time.

Apple first opened a store at Touchwood Solihull in 2007, so it has been serving customers there for nearly 18 years. The new store will have a modern design, with Apple now preferring to use engineered wood as its primary material of choice, rather than stainless steel. The new store is significantly larger than the current one, and it will likely be equipped with an Apple Pickup station for customers to collect online orders.

The new store will be located directly across the hall from Apple's existing location, in the Crescent Arcade section of the mall. Apple is taking over a unit previously occupied by Topshop, next to clothing retailer Superdry.

It has been a fairly busy year for Apple retail in the UK. Earlier this year, Apple opened a redesigned store at the Trafford Centre, near Manchester. And next month, Apple will be permanently closing its store in central Bristol.

Thanks, Filip Chudzinski!