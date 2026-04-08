Two Apple Stores in U.S. and Australia Will Soon Be Temporarily Closed

Apple Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga, California will be temporarily closed for renovations starting the evening of Saturday, April 11.

Apple Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga, California

The store will reopen in the fall, according to a notice on Apple's website spotted by MacRumors reader Kate . No specific date was provided, but Apple will likely aim to resume business ahead of iPhone 18 Pro launch day in September.

In the meantime, Apple will be opening a temporary store elsewhere at Victoria Gardens, in a unit that was most recently occupied by activewear retailer Athleta. The address for the temporary store is 12501 N Mainstreet, Suite 3610.

Apple Victoria Gardens first opened in September 2004.

Apple Chermside outside of Brisbane, Australia will also be temporarily closed starting Wednesday, April 29, with Apple inviting customers to visit nearby stores in the meantime. Apple has not provided a specific reason for this store's closure, but it is likely another renovation project. The location first opened in November 2009.

In addition, Apple Trumbull in Connecticut and Apple Towson Town Center in Maryland will be opening at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time this Thursday, April 9. It is unclear exactly why these locations are opening a few hours later than usual, but it is our understanding that at least one of the stores might simply be holding an employee meeting.